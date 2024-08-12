EXCLUSIVE: Smith says feds’ immigration policy unsustainable

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith has backtracked on wanting to increase population growth through higher immigration numbers and said the Canadian government needs to bring in a sensible immigration policy. Some of the changes Smith said she wants to see are those former prime minister Stephen Harper instituted such as a point system for bringing people in, newcomers matching needs of the economy, and the number of them matching with housing. “And I think what we’re seeing is that especially in Alberta, we’re beginning to feel some of the pressure with that growth, and I think that’s what people are responding to,” said Smith in an exclusive interview on the Cory Morgan Show on the Western Standard on Monday. Western Standard host Cory Morgan said immigration is a sensitive issue and a major one for many people. “Every level of government is dealing with it,” said Morgan. “Every citizen’s dealing with it.” He pointed out Smith wanting to increase Alberta’s population to 10 million people worked Albertans up. In response, he called for her to expand on it. Smith went on to say the Canadian government has let all of the immigration streams get beyond the abilities of it and the provincial governments to manage. At the last Council of the Federation meeting, every premier spoke about higher housing prices, increased rents, more people using food banks, newcomers sleeping in shelters, the strained education system, and the difficulties in people finding family doctors. While Albertans want to embrace newcomers who will contribute to the economy, she said they “have to do so at a rate that allows us to keep up with home construction as well as provide all of those services.” Right now, there is way too much pressure on them. When people look around the world, she said they see cultural disputes are spilling over into other countries. She added they do not want these disputes spilling out into the streets in Alberta. She said having an economic focus on immigration will reduce these disputes. This is because it assists with integration. While people might be scared about some scenes from around the world, she said the Alberta government has to be mindful it is doing whatever it can. If it does not have the ability to provide supports, she predicted newcomers will feel disenfranchised and angry. Smith said Alberta has done a great job at having immigrants integrate. Although she is not concerned about conflicts now, she said this level of immigration is an issue it has to address. “We don’t want for it to spill over into people feeling there are too many newcomers coming into our province,” she said. “We want to make sure people continue as they always have to embrace newcomers, but I think the problem that we’ve seen is that everybody is feeling the increase in the cost of housing, increase in cost of living, and the fact that we have a federal government that has thrown out the immigration rules of the past.” Smith said at the Summit on Fairness for Newcomers in 2023 more immigrants coming to Alberta will make it a better place. READ MORE: Smith says she is proud of increasing immigration to Alberta“And while you may be new to our province, your willingness to take risks and your love of the freedom our province offers makes you as Albertan as anyone,” she said. She said new immigrants bring to Alberta “tremendous benefits to our province, critical skills, entrepreneurial vigour, a strong work ethic, and the dynamic energy of your own cultures.” Additionally, she said attracting the world’s best and brightest people is crucial to Alberta’s success and future. Smith said on the Shaun Newman Podcast in January she wanted to have Alberta’s population double to 10 million people. “Yup,” she said. “I do.” .For the full interview with Smith, tune in to the Cory Morgan Show on the Western Standard on Wednesday at noon MST.