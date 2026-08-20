Alberta

EXCLUSIVE: Social media influencer says teacher reporting initiative is about accountability

A photo outside of Tubmbler Ridge school with a pride flag painted on the window.
A photo outside of Tubmbler Ridge school with a pride flag painted on the window. WS: Will Vasseur
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