Alberta

EXCLUSIVE: Sohi, Edmonton councillors spent $63K on decor, furniture

Amarjeet Sohi
Amarjeet Sohi Graphic by Jonathan Bradley/Western Standard
Loading content, please wait...
Conservatives
City Of Edmonton
Yegcc
Amarjeet Sohi
Furniture
Budgets
Sean Collins
City Councillors
Decor
Installation
Justin Draper

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news