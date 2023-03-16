suspect from pizz hut shooting

The suspect in the north Edmonton Pizza Hut shooting.

 EPS file photo

Edmonton police believe the 16-year old boy who killed two Edmonton police officers is responsible for shooting up a Pizza Hut outlet last week, the Western Standard has learned.

A staff member was shot in the incident  

Tags

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

Recommended for you

(1) comment

AB Sovereignty
AB Sovereignty

Man, that's really a shame they weren't able to connect the dots between this scumbag's earlier shooting. Would have been a whole different entry on that call.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.