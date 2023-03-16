Edmonton police believe the 16-year old boy who killed two Edmonton police officers is responsible for shooting up a Pizza Hut outlet last week, the Western Standard has learned.
A staff member was shot in the incident
"Investigators believe he is the same person," a source told the Western Standard.
Two Edmonton Police Services officers were ambushed, then shot and killed as they responded to a domestic dispute early Thursday morning.
Police Chief Dale McFee said Const. Travis Jordan, 35, and Const. Brett Ryan, 30, weve approaching a suite after being called to a family dispute at about 12:47 a.m.
McFee said the officers were suddenly fired upon before they had a chance to even draw their weapons.
In a Tuesday news release, the police released a photo of a male who entered the Westmount Village Pizza Hut, near 133 Street and 114 Avenue on Sunday around 12:30 a.m.
The suspect was carrying a firearm. Police said he then shot a 55-year-old employee and then fled the scene.
The killer described as a "young man" committed suicide after he shot police. His mom, inside the suite, in the area of 114 Ave. and 132 St., was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.
The Western Standard has learned that the mother of the youth is not expected to survive
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith and Public Safety Minister Mike Ellis expressed their shock at the slayings.
"Today, the province mourns the loss of two police officers killed in the line of duty. On behalf of the Government of Alberta, we extend our deepest sympathies to the family, friends and colleagues of Const. Travis Jordan and Const. Brett Ryan."
“Every day, police officers across Alberta put on their uniforms to step up to protect and serve our communities. The sudden and tragic deaths of these two Edmonton Police Service officers remind us again of the dangers police officers constantly face to ensure the safety of Albertans."
Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.
(1) comment
Man, that's really a shame they weren't able to connect the dots between this scumbag's earlier shooting. Would have been a whole different entry on that call.
