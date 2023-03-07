Canyon Meadows pool

A 15-year-old girl who saw a transwoman's penis while getting changed in a Calgary pool locker room says she was horrified and quickly left the area.

“I was just finishing up changing when a man came in with an arrogant look on his face. He promptly undressed," the girl told the Western Standard on Tuesday.

LJeromeS
LJeromeS

My suggestion would be this. Get a group together. Then get a couple of spokespersons. demand a meeting with your individual Councillors. and also the Mayor, as well as any relevant Provincial representatives. You will get some bafflegab about the Human Rights Code. Treat that as irrelevant. Make it clear that you want action or there will be campaigns created to defeat said politicians. And then do it. Use your Community Associations as the tip of the spear.

PersonOne
PersonOne

Complete failure to serve and protect. This is where your tax dollars go folks.... wake up Calgary.

fpenner
fpenner

So it’s beyond any reasonable doubt now to anyone that the chief of Canada’s most corrupt police force is lying. What a surprise!

guest50
guest50

Please young lady. Sue the municipality, Calgary Police Services and both the provincial/federal governments.

While all Canadians are required by Human Rights Legislation to treat people equally irregardless of their race, religion, sex or sexuality....YOU ARE NOT REQUIRED TO ADOPT THE RELIGIOUS OR SEX/SEXUAL CUSTOMS OF ANY SPECIFIC GROUP.......ESPECIALLY IF YOU ARE UNCOMFORTABLE WITH THEM OR THEIR TENANTS....

Let's all of us put the ball(s) back where they belong....in the court of freedom, individual responsibility and commen sense.

KiltConservative
KiltConservative

Anyone who watched what the CPS did over the last few years know that they have little or no credibility left.

guest310
guest310

Unfortunately someone will snap there will be violence.

BoomerOG
BoomerOG

One has to wonder if this is intended outcome. Then LEOs will aggressively respond. Just like during the lockdown.

elkhunter168
elkhunter168

Sounds like the Calgary Police Service has some serious explaining to do! Over the years they have arrested and charged many 'flashers' who exposed themselves to other ADULTS in public and now they cover up for some pervert who exposes himself to young girls in a public place?? It matters not whether he "identifies" as a female, a puppy or a horses' a$$, this is illegal and wrong on every level.

