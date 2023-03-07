A 15-year-old girl who saw a transwoman's penis while getting changed in a Calgary pool locker room says she was horrified and quickly left the area.
“I was just finishing up changing when a man came in with an arrogant look on his face. He promptly undressed," the girl told the Western Standard on Tuesday.
"He walked around in the room naked for some time. I got out of there as fast as I could. I felt shaken up and horrified that this was allowed to happen.”
The father of the girl, Allan Eisses, said he homeschools his kids so they take part in whatever sports or rec opportunities are available in Calgary.
"A homeschool swim lesson was available for one week at Canyon Meadows Pool, so all our kids (except the youngest) took part," Eisses said.
"During the third day, on February 1, an individual who was biologically male entered the women's change rooms as most of the girls from the lessons were still finishing changing, showering."
Eisses said one of the moms noticed and immediately followed the transwoman into the changing rooms. She quickly got the attention of all the girls who were part of our group and herded them into the private stalls.
"While this was happening, the man proceeded to get undressed and walk around the room naked, penis hanging out in full view of all of them," Eisses said.
"My two oldest daughters, 13 and 15, were witnesses to the event. We know lots of other people who also witnessed it."
The Calgary Police Service (CPS) is so far refusing to answer questions from the Western Standard about a recent incident at a Calgary pool involving a transgender woman getting naked in front of girls.
Several calls were made to the CPS to inquire about the investigation, but no questions were answered and no one has responded on behalf of the police.
"My wife and other concerned parents spoke to the managers and staff at the pool. I spoke to my city councilor's office, I spoke to the Community Resource Office at the police station," Eisses said.
"They all gave us largely the same line, if the individual identifies as a woman, then it's the right of the individual to access the changing room. This was completely unsatisfactory, of course."
Eisses said he was told there was nothing the City of Calgary could do, and that was the end of that.
"My daughters were appalled, and they felt threatened and unsafe after it happened. My wife and I were furious that this man would enter and undress, that the pool would allow it, that the police did nothing about it," Eisses said.
"We are upset that the laws of our society do not protect the most vulnerable among us, young girls and children. We are upset that the city facilities are not a safe place for children."
Eisses said to pour salt in the wound, just a few days ago the city released a statement from CPS stating that the parent's reports about the incident were untrue.
"This really beat all," Eisses said.
"First, the city and police refuse to help us as a man exposes himself to my young girls. And then, they call us liars for reporting it to them and speaking out on social media."
Eisses said he believes that the city's response is gaslighting in a severe and public fashion.
"Over the last several days, people have now taken to social media to shame the parents who reported on this incident," Eisses said.
"We are told we are a bunch of angry peasants with pitchforks, hateful, looking for excuses to attack people. Our leaders have covered themselves in shame. Where can parents go if their elected officials and police officers won't listen? When our leaders slander those very same concerned citizens for reporting the truth?"
Eisses said it took a lot of courage to come forward to the media but as a father, it is his job to protect his children.
"I want people to know the truth, and to set the record straight. The CPS has lied directly to the public about what happened," Eisses said.
"They received MULTIPLE reports from eye-witnesses describing the incident. This behaviour on their part is completely unacceptable."
The Western Standard reached out to CPS to clarify what was reported "wrong" on social media, but hasn't heard back.
My suggestion would be this. Get a group together. Then get a couple of spokespersons. demand a meeting with your individual Councillors. and also the Mayor, as well as any relevant Provincial representatives. You will get some bafflegab about the Human Rights Code. Treat that as irrelevant. Make it clear that you want action or there will be campaigns created to defeat said politicians. And then do it. Use your Community Associations as the tip of the spear.
Complete failure to serve and protect. This is where your tax dollars go folks.... wake up Calgary.
So it’s beyond any reasonable doubt now to anyone that the chief of Canada’s most corrupt police force is lying. What a surprise!
Please young lady. Sue the municipality, Calgary Police Services and both the provincial/federal governments.
While all Canadians are required by Human Rights Legislation to treat people equally irregardless of their race, religion, sex or sexuality....YOU ARE NOT REQUIRED TO ADOPT THE RELIGIOUS OR SEX/SEXUAL CUSTOMS OF ANY SPECIFIC GROUP.......ESPECIALLY IF YOU ARE UNCOMFORTABLE WITH THEM OR THEIR TENANTS....
Let's all of us put the ball(s) back where they belong....in the court of freedom, individual responsibility and commen sense.
Anyone who watched what the CPS did over the last few years know that they have little or no credibility left.
Unfortunately someone will snap there will be violence.
One has to wonder if this is intended outcome. Then LEOs will aggressively respond. Just like during the lockdown.
Sounds like the Calgary Police Service has some serious explaining to do! Over the years they have arrested and charged many 'flashers' who exposed themselves to other ADULTS in public and now they cover up for some pervert who exposes himself to young girls in a public place?? It matters not whether he "identifies" as a female, a puppy or a horses' a$$, this is illegal and wrong on every level.
