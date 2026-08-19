Alberta

EXCLUSIVE: The Alberta Tory Party's push to attract progressive conservative voters

A screenshot of Progressive Tory Party leader Peter Guthrie speaking in a video posted on X.
A screenshot of Progressive Tory Party leader Peter Guthrie speaking in a video posted on X.Peter Guthrie: X
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Abpoli
Peter Guthrie
Alberta Ucp
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith
Alberta Progressive Tory Party
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