Red Deer Catholic Regional Schools (RDCRS) Trustee Monique LaGrange’s social media post is causing quite a stir in Alberta and said she was just protecting children.
"I posted a story on social media that received a lot of attention," LaGrange told the Western Standard in an exclusive interview on Thursday.
"The Chair of the Board called me and asked me to take it down, which by then the story had expired and was already down."
In the social media story post, LaGrange said "Brainwashing is brainwashing," which had a black and white picture of children in Nazi Germany waving Nazi flags during a parade. In the same post, a picture of children holding Pride flags was included.
"The story meme is centred around indoctrination and how children are vulnerable to evil agendas (agendas coming from organizations like Planned Parenthood, the UN or SOGI 123) filtering through culture," LaGrange said.
"This meme is not comparing or attacking the LGBTQ community, it is about protecting our children and keeping parents as the primary educators."
Calls are growing for the resignation of LaGrange and the school board is asking Alberta’s Education minister to dismiss her.
RDCRS also convened a Special Board Meeting on Tuesday to discuss the Trustee Code of Conduct matter, related procedures and next steps regarding LaGrange’s social media post.
According to a statement sent out by RDCRS on Wednesday afternoon, an additional motion was also passed for the Board of Trustees to write to the Minister of Education and to ask him to dismiss LaGrange.
“Our Division is built upon a foundation of providing quality inclusive education, diversity, trustworthiness and a commitment to the well-being of our students. Our students and staff, their education, and their safety remain our priority,” states the division in a released statement.
“To this end, if any student, staff or parent requires support, please do not hesitate to contact us.”
LaGrange has never publicly commented or apologized for the post. She also told the Western Standard she would not resign.
According to past practice, the minutes of Tuesday's school board meeting will not be made public until after trustees approve them at their next meeting on September 26.
LaGrange is a distant relative, through marriage, of Alberta Health Minister Adriana LaGrange.
"Adrianna’s husband is distant cousins with my husband," LaGrange said.
"I did not resign because I believe I didn’t do anything wrong. I was elected to stand up and protect our children and that is what I am doing."
LaGrange said in the interview with Western Standard she was not attacking anyone and she is not homophobic or hateful.
"I have friends and family that are gay and love them all," LaGrange said.
"I am so grateful for all the people that have supported and encouraged me through this time, thank you."
Alberta Minister of Education Demetrios Nicolaides says he is willing to listen to teachers, students and other professionals to create an inclusive environment for all students.
"All students, including those in the LGBTQ community, must feel safe at school," Nicolaides said in an exclusive statement to the Western Standard.
Recently, a new Angus Reid Institute poll showed most Canadians support parental rights in the education system.
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe tweeted almost 90% of Saskatchewanians support the new sex education and parental rights policies his government released last week.
“A new poll from Angus Reid Institute shows strong support in SK and across Canada for Parental Inclusion and Consent in education with 86% in SK supporting some level of notification for parents when children want to change their gender identity in school,” tweeted Moe.
Recently, Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce said it's important “parents must be fully involved” if their child wants to change pronouns at school.
Nicolaides said Alberta schools should always be welcoming, caring, respectful and inclusive environments.
"I’m always happy to listen to parents, teachers, students and other professionals to create an inclusive environment for all students while recognizing the fundamental role parents play in the education and development of their children," Nicolaides said.
Thank you WS for publishing her side!
Please support Monique contact schoolboard https://www.rdcrs.ca/our-division/contact-us
A big thank you to Ms. LaGrange for speaking out. Government at any level, school boards should never interfere in parental rights. Doing so, does look very much like the meme that Ms. Lagrange posted, and to deny that is concerning.
An unsung hero among the villains as we relive early 1930s Germany right here in Canada.
[innocent] Is it so hard for some to protect our children because our starting point is aborting them?
Big thank you to her for speaking truth. Any board members or admin staff that wish to see her gone should be the ones exposed and disposed!!
I think the education minister should fire every single one of the board members who are against the protection of children from being indoctrinated into these cults of perverse freaks. Time to take back control of our schools and school boards. And tge education minister could send a strong message that we will no longer stand for it, by firing all these board members who are pushing it.
[thumbup]
Please give her a promotion.
I felt her sentiments were correct. Her choice of visuals was bound to get some people in a tizzy.
100% agree with her.
Brainwashing is brainwashing. What happened in Germany in the 1930s and early 1940s was brainwashing and she should not be muzzled for calling a spade a spade.
LaGrange is speaking the truth and she has nothing to apologize for.
I dont think people should be 'cancelled' in this manner. She has an opinion, and how do we know that most parents don't agree? Just because the 'board' got upset does not mean she was wrong. She was quite brave to post what she did.
Those parent who do agree are probably afraid if they support her they will meet a similar fate.
Totally support Ms LaGrange. She is one of the few I would trust with my children. We need more like her. More who aren’t afraid to stand against the screaming blob, ie. the ATA
