Alberta

EXCLUSIVE: UCP Calgary-Shaw candidate looking to use HR background to help residents feel heard

Calgary-Shaw UCP candidate Mike Derry (left) posing for a photo with two constituents.
Calgary-Shaw UCP candidate Mike Derry (left) posing for a photo with two constituents. Mike Derry via X
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Abpoli
Danielle Smith
Ucp
Ableg
Rebecca Schulz
Abpol
Alberta Ucp
Calgary-Shaw
mike derry
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Western Standard
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