An updated new poll says Alberta NDP leader Rachel Notley is now leading against UCP leader Danielle Smith by 5% across the province.
On Monday, the new poll was provided to the Western Standard by Sovereign North Strategies.
An updated new poll says Alberta NDP leader Rachel Notley is now leading against UCP leader Danielle Smith by 5% across the province.
On Monday, the new poll was provided to the Western Standard by Sovereign North Strategies.
"The results of this survey indicate that the NDP is trending upward now holding a 5% lead," Sovereign North Strategies said.
"The NDP lead in Calgary (by 3%) has remained steady, but they have made gains in Edmonton (30%)."
Sovereign North Strategies said the UCP led in Northern Alberta by 6% support over the Alberta NDP.
In central Alberta the UCP is up 27% over the NDP and in southern Alberta up 16%.
"When asked which party leader they would prefer to see as premier following the election, Rachel Notley 53% now leads Daniel Smith (47%) by 6%, rising from 2% in the previous sample," Sovereign North Strategies said.
"When asked if they have a favourable or unfavourable opinion of the party leaders, Notley has a net favourability of plus 7% (51% to 44%.) While Danielle Smith has a net negative favourability of -16% (39% to 55% )
Sovereign North Strategies said Notley continues to have a net positive favourability in Calgary, Edmonton and Northern Alberta.
"Danielle Smith has a net positive favourability in central Alberta," Sovereign North Strategies said.
The survey was conducted from May 8 to 13. It surveyed 2,909 people in Alberta with a margin of error of +/- 1.8% 19 times out of 20.
Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(13) comments
WTF Western Sandard? Your "media" is a total contradictory joke. The editorial staff of the WS need to all get off the drugs. https://www.westernstandard.news/alberta/janet-brown-poll-ucp-takes-the-lead-province-wide/article_025d88d6-f363-11ed-a004-0bcd74cbbf05.html
Every day the WS "polls" are the opposite from the day before. The "polls" that the WS are presenting are a joke. The WS can take their "polls" and shove them where the sun doesnt shine. When my subscription to the WS, I will not be renewing it.
I hope this is what it takes to wake up the conservative supporters and get them out to vote! Are peoples memories so short they can't remember what the NDP did to Alberta's economy 4 years ago?
Losing faith in my subscription fast WS!
The election is likely being rigged in Notley's favor or Albertans are clueless! The left is SO evil.
How is this poll conducted? Is it by phone. Because I don’t answer my phone if I don’t recognize the number. Call screening is the norm for many people I know. I don’t think I would even answer a question from a pollster if they got a hold of me.
[thumbup]Same here!
Yes!!!!!!
The pole is useless without researching to find out what the pollsters “attitude” is. They might be leftist propagandists.
I just do not understand how anyone can like Notley's platform especially after the previous term. I really like the changes Danielle has made in her very short term in office. I truly believe with a 4 year mandate she can really turn things around.
Is it possible that Notley can buy so many voters? I guess so. Lots of bedroom communities have union workers living there and they spoil everything for everyone else. They all hate Alberta for some reason. Why don't they leave instead of trying to destroy everything here?
How is this even possible in conservative Alberta? Gotta get rid of the commies!
Covid has been a rough few years for everyone but the thought of the NDP and Rachel notley gaining power in the provincial election is terrifying
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.