Notley

Alberta NDP Leader Rachel Notley 

 Courtesy Arthur C. Green/Western Standard

An updated new poll says Alberta NDP leader Rachel Notley is now leading against UCP leader Danielle Smith by 5% across the province.

On Monday, the new poll was provided to the Western Standard by Sovereign North Strategies.

Sovereign North Strategies poll

Sovereign North Strategies poll
Sovereign North Strategies poll

Sovereign North Strategies poll
Sovereign North Strategies poll

Sovereign North Strategies poll

Tags

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

Recommended for you

(13) comments

Rusty Pipes
Rusty Pipes

WTF Western Sandard? Your "media" is a total contradictory joke. The editorial staff of the WS need to all get off the drugs. https://www.westernstandard.news/alberta/janet-brown-poll-ucp-takes-the-lead-province-wide/article_025d88d6-f363-11ed-a004-0bcd74cbbf05.html

Report Add Reply
Rusty Pipes
Rusty Pipes

Every day the WS "polls" are the opposite from the day before. The "polls" that the WS are presenting are a joke. The WS can take their "polls" and shove them where the sun doesnt shine. When my subscription to the WS, I will not be renewing it.

Report Add Reply
retiredpop
retiredpop

I hope this is what it takes to wake up the conservative supporters and get them out to vote! Are peoples memories so short they can't remember what the NDP did to Alberta's economy 4 years ago?

Report Add Reply
Mal-In-Cal
Mal-In-Cal

Losing faith in my subscription fast WS!

Report Add Reply
Raz
Raz

The election is likely being rigged in Notley's favor or Albertans are clueless! The left is SO evil.

Report Add Reply
Ricky Riccardo
Ricky Riccardo

How is this poll conducted? Is it by phone. Because I don’t answer my phone if I don’t recognize the number. Call screening is the norm for many people I know. I don’t think I would even answer a question from a pollster if they got a hold of me.

Report Add Reply
Woodrow George
Woodrow George

[thumbup]Same here!

Report Add Reply
Iclaudiass
Iclaudiass

Yes!!!!!!

Report Add Reply
DemocracyDiesWhenLegacyMediaLies
DemocracyDiesWhenLegacyMediaLies

The pole is useless without researching to find out what the pollsters “attitude” is. They might be leftist propagandists.

Report Add Reply
klcarterdp
klcarterdp

I just do not understand how anyone can like Notley's platform especially after the previous term. I really like the changes Danielle has made in her very short term in office. I truly believe with a 4 year mandate she can really turn things around.

Report Add Reply
Delby
Delby

Is it possible that Notley can buy so many voters? I guess so. Lots of bedroom communities have union workers living there and they spoil everything for everyone else. They all hate Alberta for some reason. Why don't they leave instead of trying to destroy everything here?

Report Add Reply
Amy08
Amy08

How is this even possible in conservative Alberta? Gotta get rid of the commies!

Report Add Reply
robwelte
robwelte

Covid has been a rough few years for everyone but the thought of the NDP and Rachel notley gaining power in the provincial election is terrifying

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.