UCP has its hands full to remove cartel from Alberta

The cartel gangs have infiltrated the streets of Edmonton causing violence and supplying drugs.

 Canva

A criminologist says the UCP government will have a difficult time removing Mexican Cartels that have set up shop in Alberta.

Mexican cartel drug gangs that have infiltrated the streets of Edmonton are causing violence and supplying drugs to homeless people, the Western Standard reported exclusively Thursday.

Tags

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

Recommended for you

(6) comments

guest714
guest714

lets get one thing straight cartels are nothing like biker gangs, they are ruthless they do not care about drawing attention to themselves, they prefer that why do you think theres so many shootings the mexican cartels are easily more powerfil than the canadian goverment canadian goverment officials are easily bought, with a cartel you either take the money or you die how do you think they became so powerful they use fear like the liberal goverment does. only diffrence is one will kill you and your whole family the other will seize your bank acoumt and ruin your life. 13 million new candaians being stuffed into this country in the next 3 years, people havnt seen nothing yet its gonna get worse. i would assume thats the plan, get everybody in fear and scared everyboby losses any human right they thought they had. but on the other hand you could side with the cartels keep your mouth shut do your job and u could probably end up having a sucessful carreer, and have protection from the courts. if your good at your job you would easily have the money to buy off who ever you need thats hpw the world works

Report Add Reply
Major Tom
Major Tom

Canada, under the current rulers....has open immigration, no border patrol and no political resolve to terminate this crisis. Official policy is to "suppress" gangs....not eliminate them! Off duty peace officers are unarmed, auxiliary/reserve police are unarmed, our ridiculous, prohibitive concealed carry laws and current firearm restrictions are a boon to criminals! With the right leadership, gangs could be eradicated in 60 days! It won't happen!

Report Add Reply
gtkeough
gtkeough

So at the end of the day, after the cops have spent a great deal of time, money & risk, to bring these characters in, Trudope's "Justice System" has them right back on the streets faster than the cops (still doing paper work) are. After all, these poor gems he says, will all be sure to register their firearms & gladly rehabilitated!! Not to worry, he has your backs. If all fails, our gender confused PM impersonator will offer MAID to all who would like.

Report Add Reply
eldon628
eldon628

No arrests. Just take them directly to the train station as you find them.

Report Add Reply
ljstd007
ljstd007

👍👍👍👍👍

Report Add Reply
BoomerOG
BoomerOG

When it comes to organized crime in the Dominion our law enforcement and justice organizations are neither willing nor able to deal with it. Too busy enforcing plastic straw bans.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.