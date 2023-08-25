A criminologist says the UCP government will have a difficult time removing Mexican Cartels that have set up shop in Alberta.
Mexican cartel drug gangs that have infiltrated the streets of Edmonton are causing violence and supplying drugs to homeless people, the Western Standard reported exclusively Thursday.
They have actually been in Alberta since at least 2014, and now have an entrenched foothold on the streets in Alberta.
"There is little doubt these criminal groups will further deepen their roots across Canada," said Dr. Kelly Sundberg, Criminologist and Associate Professor in the Department of Economics, Justice, and Policy Studies at Mount Royal University.
Where there is oil, there is opportunity, and money. This also brings crime as street gangs battle for turf in the City of Champions.
A high-ranking government source confirmed the drugs on the streets of Edmonton that are killing people are coming from Mexican cartels which are being distributed by the Redd Alert indigenous gang.
Sundberg said unless the UCP government allocates substantially more resources to the Canadian Border Services Agency and the RCMP, as well as provincial and regional policing agencies, the chances of disrupting and dismantling the gang will be slim.
"I should say, the cartels are so well established, used to circumventing the US authorities, and have huge money reserves, the government will have an incredibly difficult time curbing their entrenchment, let alone disrupt their activities," Sundberg said.
"They are highly sophisticated, capable, adaptable, violent, and experienced — far more than the traditional organized crime groups police historically have dealt with."
Sunberg said the cartels are dangerous to the streets of Alberta with their toxic drug supply.
"Really they are like the old school bikers where they keep to the criminal world and don’t draw attention to themselves. So, less risky than the local gangs that shoot up the street for nonsense reasons," Sunberg said.
In March, there were 18 recorded firearm shootings in Edmonton, resulting in 13 people being injured. In 13 of the 18 shootings, there was potential for innocent bystanders, including children, to be harmed. Of the 18 shootings, the police said 10 appeared to be targeted.
As the gunplay continues in Edmonton, gang members hide in plain sight wearing their colours.
Dead bodies found in burned vehicles in Edmonton are Mexican cartel and Redd Alert gang-related, the Western Standard has learned.
"Well, these groups run under the radar and know how to avoid the police — they like smaller regions like Edmonton and Calgary because of less CBSA and other law enforcement," Sunberg said.
He also noted that cartel groups in Alberta are using Edmonton and Calgary as distribution hubs for the rest of Canada.
"Alberta is a distribution hub for the prairies and yes, there is a market," Sunberg said.
"I'd suggest there are more (members) in between Calgary and Edmonton."
In 2014, members of the La Familia ('The Family') gang, which is allegedly connected to Mexican drug cartels and the Mara Salvatrucha gang, were arrested in Edmonton following an Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team (ALERT) investigation.
ALERT Edmonton, an integrated team consisting of Edmonton Police Service and RCMP members, allege that the cartel-affiliated group was attempting to gain control of the drug distribution channels in Alberta.
Their operation was supplying drug lines in Edmonton, Fort McMurray, Drayton Valley, Lloydminster and Red Deer.
Now it appears, those drug distribution channels in Alberta have been developed.
La Familia is described as an international support arm for the Mexican drug cartels and has strong ties to El Salvador gang Mara Salvatrucha, also known as MS-13.
The Alberta chapter wore a three-piece patch, similar to outlaw motorcycle groups, and had an established rank structure and club rules.
In 2014, intelligence identified La Familia as an emerging public safety threat to Albertans. It was believed that La Familia was in the process of aggressively recruiting new members and pursuing new markets for drug distribution.
Now it appears that link has been made by Mexican cartels still present in Alberta with the Redd Alert indigenous gang.
lets get one thing straight cartels are nothing like biker gangs, they are ruthless they do not care about drawing attention to themselves, they prefer that why do you think theres so many shootings the mexican cartels are easily more powerfil than the canadian goverment canadian goverment officials are easily bought, with a cartel you either take the money or you die how do you think they became so powerful they use fear like the liberal goverment does. only diffrence is one will kill you and your whole family the other will seize your bank acoumt and ruin your life. 13 million new candaians being stuffed into this country in the next 3 years, people havnt seen nothing yet its gonna get worse. i would assume thats the plan, get everybody in fear and scared everyboby losses any human right they thought they had. but on the other hand you could side with the cartels keep your mouth shut do your job and u could probably end up having a sucessful carreer, and have protection from the courts. if your good at your job you would easily have the money to buy off who ever you need thats hpw the world works
Canada, under the current rulers....has open immigration, no border patrol and no political resolve to terminate this crisis. Official policy is to "suppress" gangs....not eliminate them! Off duty peace officers are unarmed, auxiliary/reserve police are unarmed, our ridiculous, prohibitive concealed carry laws and current firearm restrictions are a boon to criminals! With the right leadership, gangs could be eradicated in 60 days! It won't happen!
So at the end of the day, after the cops have spent a great deal of time, money & risk, to bring these characters in, Trudope's "Justice System" has them right back on the streets faster than the cops (still doing paper work) are. After all, these poor gems he says, will all be sure to register their firearms & gladly rehabilitated!! Not to worry, he has your backs. If all fails, our gender confused PM impersonator will offer MAID to all who would like.
No arrests. Just take them directly to the train station as you find them.
👍👍👍👍👍
When it comes to organized crime in the Dominion our law enforcement and justice organizations are neither willing nor able to deal with it. Too busy enforcing plastic straw bans.
