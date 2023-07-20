LNG tanker

Group still sees LNG as an attractive value proposition.

 Mayumi Terao/Energy Secure Future

While Canada zig-zags on liquified natural gas (LNG), the world’s largest supermajor is literally doubling down on LNG projects around the globe, especially in Europe and Asia.

ExxonMobil has plans to produce about 40 million tonnes per year by 2030.

Shaun Polczer is the Business Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist. 

