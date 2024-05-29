‘FAG FLAP’: Notley’s slip of the tongue over Pride flag

While Alberta NDP leader Rachel Notley had an embarrassing slip of the tongue Wednesday on the eve of Pride Month.

Notley had finished thanking Alberta NDP MLA Brooks Arcand-Paul (Edmonton-West Henday) when she used a homophobic term by accident about a Progress Pride flag being unveiled outside the Queen Elizabeth II Building.

“Now some of you might not know the origin of this particular fag hanging out of my office window,” said Notley at a Wednesday press conference.

“Ceremonial flags are not uncommon on the grounds of the Alberta Legislature and here in Violet King Henry Plaza.”