Alberta

Fajardo leads Elks past Alouettes to capture Grey Cup

A screenshot of the Edmonton Elks lifting the Grey Cup trophy after defeating the Montreal Alouettes.
A screenshot of the Edmonton Elks lifting the Grey Cup trophy after defeating the Montreal Alouettes. Image credit: CFL via X
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Yyc
Calgary
Edmonton Elks
Yeg
Grey Cup
Football
Cfl Football
Montreal Alouettes
Alberta Sports