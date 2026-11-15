Fajardo leads Elks past Alouettes to capture Grey Cup

EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks ended their organization's 11-year championship drought with a Grey Cup victory on Sunday night, defeating the Montreal Alouettes 37-30 to capture their 15th league title.Montrell Washington started the evening with a bang for the Elks, returning the opening kickoff 78 yards to the Montreal 11-yard line, setting the tone for what would ultimately become a banner night for the green and gold.Montreal's dynamic duo, quarterback Davis Alexander and wide receiver Tyson Philpot, rallied the Alouettes and helped the team take a lead late in the first quarter, including a 26-yard connection that tied the game.However, after the two sides traded scores in the second quarter, Edmonton QB Cody Fajardo marched the ball down the field to end the half, aided by a pair of second-down scrambles to keep the drive alive, before slinging the ball outside to Joshua Cephus to give the Elks a 21-17 lead at the break..Alexander and running back Stevie Scott III used their legs to power the Alouettes to a scoring drive to open the second half, but their lead was short-lived after Fajardo and the Elks responded with an 83-yard touchdown drive of their own, giving them a 27-24 lead midway through the third quarter.Montreal had a chance to recapture the lead early in the fourth quarter after Elks receiver Brendan O'Leary-Orange coughed up the ball in Alouettes territory, but the team was unable to pick up a first down on the ensuing drive.Alexander and the Alouettes had an opportunity to tie the game late in the fourth quarter after the Elks made a 36-yard field goal to take a 34-27 lead with 2:17 remaining.Edmonton's defence once again stood strong, though, forcing the sputtering Alouettes offence off the field after three plays when Kordell Jackson batted down an Alexander pass.Both teams tacked on a late field goal, but the green and gold made Edmonton the "City of Champions" once again, taking down the Alouettes 37-30..Fajardo captured the game's MVP award, overcoming an interception and finishing the game with 16 completions on 22 attempts for 199 yards, along with a pair of rushing and passing touchdowns.Elks running back Justin Rankin started slowly with 36 yards in the first half, finishing the game with 85 yards on 13 carries.Alexander performed strongly in the first half, throwing for 151 yards, but fell flat in the second half, finishing with 226 yards and 21 completions on 36 attempts, along with 29 rushing yards.Philpot captured the Most Outstanding Canadian award, recording seven receptions for 80 yards on 12 targets.