'FAMILIES HAVE PROBLEMS': Poilievre calls on Albertans to vote to remain in Canada

EDMONTON — Conservative Party of Canada leader Pierre Poilievre delivered a plea on Tuesday for Albertans not to give up on Canada ahead of the October referendum, saying that the spirit of Alberta independence is not about becoming a separate country. "Simply put, Alberta has had more independence in the past, and we'll have more independence in the future as part of a united Canada, as part of that gigantic country, sharing a military and borders with millions of other Canadians than we would ever have if we were isolated and alone," said Poilievre while speaking at an event in Edmonton. .Poilievre preached about what Canada is supposed to be, not what it has become under Liberal federal governments. He said the British North American Act directs governments to "mind your own business." "It's just that the decision should be made by the person it affects, and what the individual can do alone, let him do it by himself," Poilievre said. "What he can't, let his family do it with him. What the family can't do, let the community do it.""What the community can't, let the local government do. What the local government can't, let the province do it. And what none of them can do it, then you allow the federal government to play that role."He said that attitude built Canada, through coordinated work across the country. However, Polievre said that does not mean Canada is currently perfect, nor does it mean individuals should accept the country for what it has become. ."Just as we must not break up our country over our disagreements and grievances, we must not accept the Orwellian idea that criticizing our government is unpatriotic, or that acknowledging the grievances of Albertans is disloyal," Poilievre said. "If we want to unite this country, we need to give people who have lost hope in it a reason to renew their faith. You do not do that by telling them that their complaints are illegitimate, or that the problems will never be fixed." Poilievre said Albertans are not frustrated with Canada; they are frustrated with Ottawa. They are complaining about policies that are inconsistent with the country's founding principles, costly and controlling governments, affordability, environmental regulations, immigration and gun policies. "The problem with all of these things is not Canada," Polievre said. "Separation will not solve those problems; becoming even more Canadian will. The solution is to double down on the way the country was always meant to work, as the British North American Act envisioned.".The opposition leader closed with a call for Albertans to fight for a better Canada. He said Albertans support those who are struggling and help them become better. "We stand up and fight our own battles, but we never miss a chance to help a neighbour in need," Polievre said. "Canada is our family and our home. When we go through hardship, we do not turn away. We band together. We don't abandon people we love. We embrace them. "We work through hard problems. We fix what's broken, and we never give up. We never give up because too many of our ancestors sacrificed too much for too long for us to abandon what they built and defended. This is our home, our Canada, glorious and free. God bless Alberta. God bless a united Canada."