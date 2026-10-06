Alberta

Farkas says 'deranged' nationalists will blame Trudeau for lost socks and unbalanced hotdog-to-bun ratios

Calgary Mayor Jeromy Farkas holding a breakfast sandwich in front of a Forever Canadian federalist campaign poster.
Calgary Mayor Jeromy Farkas holding a breakfast sandwich in front of a Forever Canadian federalist campaign poster. Jeromy Farkas: X
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Jeromy Farkas
Alberta Independence
Andrew Knack
CBC Power and Politics
Alberta referendum 2026
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