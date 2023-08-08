Forty Mile Reservoir

Forty Mile Reservoir 

 Photo by James Finkbeiner, Western Standard

The St. Mary River Irrigation District has issued a warning to all farmers in southern Alberta.

Effective immediately, due to the extensive heat, lack of meaningful rainfall, unprecedented irrigation use to date and reservoir storage levels, the Board of Directors said it has made the decision to reduce water allocation at the farm gate of the Forty Mile Reservoir to 13 in. from 14 in., effective immediately.

Tags

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.