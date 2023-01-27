Moderna vile

In an effort to "simplify" the vaccination process with respect to COVID-19 in the US, the Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) independent advisory committee voted Thursday to swap out Pfizer and Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccines — which were developed in 2020 — with the new bivalent omicron injections.

This could mean offering a single booster dose to the public each year. The proposal was unanimously backed by the committee’s 21 members.

Reporter (BC)

Reid Small is a BC Reporter for the Western Standard and West Coast Standard based in the Vancouver Bureau. He has worked as a freelance photojournalist and in independent media.

(3) comments

guest50
guest50

Annual mRNA vaccine? Hell No!

You can't fix stupid and I'm sure a significant number of doctors will recommend it and a significant number of people will run out and get one no matter what the evidence shows.

PersonOne
PersonOne

Lockstep with US. We will see where this goes, as the global health powers are now developing 'coded' to attach to individuals health files, to indicate your state of compliance. Obviously, they are not even concerned with the sudden death stats, or reported injuries.... of the fact that many countries are just shutting the vaccines down unless requested.

mccann.wp
mccann.wp

The same FDA advisors who will soon be working for big pharma?

