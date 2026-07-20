Federal and provincial NDP members mock Smith with 'fascist pancakes' jokes

EDMONTON — Alberta NDP MLA Janis Irwin and Federal NDP MP Heather McPherson mocked Premier Danielle Smith on Saturday, as both individuals shared social media posts poking fun at the viral "fascist pancakes" insult hurled at the Premier. Irwin, the MLA for Edmonton-Highlands-Norwood, took a jab at the UCP in a Facebook post inviting Edmontonians to come to a breakfast she was working at, telling them the event has "regular pancakes only, no fascist ones here." McPherson, the MP for Edmonton-Strathcona, joined in by posting a video of herself drinking coffee out of a mug with "F*ck your fascist pancakes" printed on it, and captioned it, "Just enjoying my morning coffee." .Smith has faced a barrage of online jokes after a pair of left-wing activists approached her at the Premier's Pancake Breakfast on Thursday and pushed her on Alberta's AI data centre policies before being dragged away by security. A video of the encounter went viral following the incident, largely due to one of the activists yelling "F*ck your fascist pancakes." Some anti-Smith supporters praised the incident, the activists' boldness, and the "fascist pancakes" phrase has become a rallying cry for those who oppose the Premier. Mikaylaresists, one of the individuals from the video, said on Sunday that she wants the "FYFP" phrase to become the slogan opposing Alberta's October referendum and is looking for a graphic designer, content creator, and journalist to help. She also said that proceeds she receives from third-party merchandise sales related to “FYFP” will go toward hosting a pancake breakfast for the “houseness” community. .Smith faced a similar encounter at her breakfast in Calgary on July 6, after Alberta Federation of Labour President Gil McGowan approached her and pressed her about the Alberta independence question in the referendum. Video from McGowan's interaction circulated online, though it gained less traction, and he later released a series of four "observations" he made.