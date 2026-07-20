Alberta

Federal and provincial NDP members mock Smith with 'fascist pancakes' jokes

Alberta NDP MLA Janis Irwin serving "regular pancakes only, no fascist pancakes here," at a breakfast in Edmonton.
Alberta NDP MLA Janis Irwin serving "regular pancakes only, no fascist pancakes here," at a breakfast in Edmonton. Janis Irwin: Facebook
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Heather Mcpherson
Janis Irwin
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith
Alberta referendum 2026
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