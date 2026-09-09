Federal finance minister says Alberta plays a central role in Canada's economic growth

EDMONTON — Canada's finance minister François-Philippe Champagne emphasized Alberta's role in Canada's economy on Wednesday, saying the world is changing and Alberta's energy can lead that change. "Alberta is front and center in the growth of our nation," said Champagne to reporters after speaking at an Edmonton Chamber of Commerce event. "This is a generational opportunity that we have.""The world is looking at Canada to be the energy partner of choice. Here we have the natural resources. We have the critical minerals. We have the capacity to build. We have the trades to be able to do that at speed and scale." .Champagne believes recent conflicts in the Middle East have helped nations around the world recognize the importance of energy security, putting Canada's economy on the verge of a "golden age" of success.The head of the International Energy Agency said the global energy scene has been redesigned, and Canada can be at the centre of it.Champagne, who recently returned from a G20 meeting, said it's clear Canada is viewed as a partner of choice."Why? Because we provide stability, predictability, and trust, and I would say more and more people see the nexus between energy security, their economic security, and national security," Champagne told reporters..The address came amid the country's trade war with the US, one day after Canada launched targeted retaliatory tariffs on select American goods. "When we have a level playing field, we win," Champagne told the audience. "We know how to win. We're resilient. We have the best workers. We have strong industries. We know how to manage these things." "We've been there before, and that's why when things get tougher, as Canada, we unite, we support, we strive, and we come out better." .Alberta Premier Danielle Smith has stood alone among Canadian leaders in opposing Canada's retaliatory tariffs. She has expressed concerns about them only escalating the trade war and causing more damage to the Canadian economy than the American. The Western Standard asked Champagne about Smith's opposition, and he did not comment directly, but said the federal government welcomes input from "all premiers and business leaders." "But one thing, like I said, this is not a conflict we chose," said Champagne. "We certainly did not escalate, but we know how to respond and protect. And that's what we need to do: is respond in a proportionate, strategic way, and at the same time, protect our industries and our workers." Champagne said Canada's strategy, even before tensions with the US escalated in recent weeks, centres on breaking down interprovincial trade barriers, supporting Canadian businesses and workers, and expanding the economy to new markets, including exporting energy to Asia..The federal finance minister was also asked about the Alberta independence movement and his message to Albertans ahead of the Oct. 19 referendum. He responded by echoing his vision of Alberta at the centre of Canada's economic growth and emphasized the current need for unity. "You don't need more uncertainty," Champagne said. "What you need is more unity. You need relentless focus. I come from a place which knows one or two things about these things. You need relentless focus. This is a time to build. This is a time to unite. This is a time to support each other."