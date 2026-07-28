Federal government not looking to follow Alberta's lead in banning biological males from women's sports

EDMONTON — Canada's Secretary of State for Sport, Adam van Koeverden, says the federal government will not follow Alberta's government in banning biological males from participating in women's sports, despite the International Olympic Committee instituting similar regulations in March. "I want to state clearly on the record that I think oftentimes this conversation is being used to disclude people, rather than include people from sport, and I find that disingenuous," said van Koeverden on Monday when asked whether Canada is looking to update their policies on Olympic athlete development. Premier Danielle Smith and the UCP used the notwithstanding clause in November to push forward legislation that, among other things, instructed sports bodies in Alberta to ban biological males from participating in women's sports.“If there were no difference between boys and girls, and men and women, we wouldn’t have a women and girls category at all,” said Smith. “And so, I think that’s what we’re trying to return to, is let’s make sure that we’re protecting the female athletes, and ensure that there are co-ed or all gender categories so that everybody has the opportunity to participate in sport. But let’s have a hybrid approach that women's and girls' sport can be protected too.” .Speaking in front of Alberta's Minister of Tourism and Sport, Andrew Boitchenko, as well as other officials and athletes gathered for a $33.6 million federal spending announcement, van Koeverden said Canada will work with international bodies to ensure protection in sport and inclusion. "Canada will continue to build a sports system where everybody has the opportunity to play, compete, and be part of the team," van Koeverden said."And, you know, we respect the decisions made by other levels of government and other organizations, but the government of Canada and Sport Canada is focused on building an inclusive sports system." van Koeverden said female athletes should be responsible for speaking up about whether they think gender testing is a "dignified approach to selection in sport," and that he is prepared to advocate for them and amplify their calls. "...because I'm quite concerned that going back in time 30 years to a time when that was commonplace will be harmful to sport, and particularly women's participation in sport," van Koeverden said. The Western Standard has requested a comment from Boitchenko's office. .The UCP introduced the women's sports legislation in 2025, but they moved the matter forward with the notwithstanding clause in November because Smith said they anticipated the IOC and other sports bodies around the world would introduce similar measures in the near future. Skate Canada announced in December that, in light of Alberta's policies on biological males in women's sports, it will not host future national or international events in Alberta. Alberta NDP leader Naheed Nenshihas opposed the UCP's blanket ban on biological males in women's sports, claiming that he can understand it in high-level competition, but it should not be universal. "For the province of Alberta to make the decisions for every 13-year-old girl who wants to play on a soccer team and say that every girl, but not the boys, only the girls, have to attest to their biological sex is ridiculous," said Nenshi in March when the Western Standard asked him to respond to the IOC's policy."And whatever the IOC does has absolutely nothing to do with a 13-year-old girl who just wants to play soccer.”.IOC President Kirsty Coventry defended their policy after it was introduced in March, saying it is rooted in scientific research on physical advantages believed to be retained after male puberty and is aimed at preserving fairness and safety in elite competition.On Monday, van Koeverden said that, though he had not yet considered it, he does not think the IOC's policy would affect Canada's decision on whether to bid for future events.