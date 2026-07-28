Alberta

Federal government not looking to follow Alberta's lead in banning biological males from women's sports

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Abpoli
Adam Van Koeverden
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith
International Olympic Committee (IOC)
Andrew Boitchenko
Canada Sports
Trangender males in women's sports
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