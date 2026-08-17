Alberta

Federal health minister 'very concerned' by Alberta's upcoming dual practice health care expansion

Alberta Health Minister Adriana LaGrange announced the next steps in strengthening primary care across the province.
Alberta Health Minister Adriana LaGrange announced the next steps in strengthening primary care across the province. Courtesy Alberta Government/YouTube
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Alberta Health
Alberta Health Minister Adriana LaGrange
Dual Practice Model
Health Minister Marjorie Michel
Alberta Bill 11
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