Federal health minister 'very concerned' by Alberta's upcoming dual practice health care expansion

EDMONTON — Canada's health minister is expressing concerns about potential Canada Health Act violations arising from Alberta's expansion of its dual practice health care system, calling for more conversations to avoid any conflicts before it is implemented in September. According to an article published in the Toronto Star on Sunday, Federal Health Minister Marjorie Michel is "very concerned" about Alberta's plans to expand its health care system by allowing physicians to practice in both the public and private sectors. Sources told the Toronto Star that the ministry is concerned that Alberta's expansion, under Bill 11, as presently written, could violate the "comprehensive" and "accessibility" aspects of the CHA. If Alberta were to move forward without resolving those concerns and they were proven correct, the federal government would reportedly consider imposing discretionary penalties on Alberta's health transfer payments. The Western Standard has requested a comment from Premier Danielle Smith's office. .The UCP government often said that the expansion will not hurt the public health system and that it is intended to offer more options, attract new physicians, and reduce surgical wait times. "Doing more of the same will not reduce Alberta’s surgical wait times,” wrote Smith in a June statement. “Dual practice is one of several reforms that will help expand surgical capacity, improve access to care and ensure Albertans can get the procedures they need sooner.”Smith's government said Albertans will not be forced to pay for necessary health care. .Despite the UCP's assertions, health care associations in Canada have expressed concerns about the expansion, claiming that it will lead physicians to prioritize private care over public care. Alberta's minister of hospital and surgical health services, Adriana LaGrange, claims Bill 11 should help mitigate those concerns, including a required number of hours that a dual-practice physician must spend working in the public sector before performing private surgeries. "We will closely monitor dual practice and make changes if needed to ensure shorter waits, more choice and better access for Albertans," said LaGrange in June. A source told the Toronto Star that Michel expressed similar concerns in a letter sent to LaGrange in July, saying the proposed safeguards may not be sufficient. Michel told the Toronto Star that she intends to wait until the system takes effect and results are observed before taking further action.