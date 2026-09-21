Alberta

Federalist, pro-independence figures speak out in response to Globe editorial on Alberta independence

Globe and Mail editorial saying the Alberta independence movement has no legal justification sparks backlash from pro-independence as well as federalist figures
Commentary about the recent Globe and Mail column from professor Duane Bratt
Commentary about the recent Globe and Mail column from professor Duane BrattScreengrab from X/Twitter
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
The Globe And Mail
Duane Bratt
Alberta referendum
Alberta federalism
2026 Alberta independence
Alberta independence debate
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news