Federalist, pro-independence figures speak out in response to Globe editorial on Alberta independence

CALGARY — A column about the ongoing Alberta independence debate in the Globe and Mail has gained significant criticism from federalists and pro-independence supporters alike.The editorial, written by David Welch, a professor emeritus of political science at the University of Waterloo, argues that Alberta has no legal right to secede, and the more Canadian media discusses it, the more it will, in Welch's eyes, unintentionally legitimize it. "Canada’s leaders need to stop dignifying Alberta separatism by taking it seriously. Alberta is not the kind of thing that has a right to secede, and it won’t," the column reads.Welch's main argument is that Alberta has no right to independence because Albertans are not a distinct ethnic group and therefore, under international law, have no right to demand independence from the state that created Alberta as an "administrative unit.""Albertans are not a “people,” because Alberta is not an ethnographic construct. It is an administrative unit," Welch continues. "Even if Albertans did qualify as a “people,” international law would still deny Alberta a right to secede. Albertans aren’t colonized, subjugated or victims of apartheid.".This column sparked backlash, not only from those who support Alberta independence but also from committed federalists like Mount Royal University professor Duane Bratt."This column is not helpful. I have significant criticisms with the arguments and logic of Alberta separatism as well as separatist leaders. But Alberta has a legal and political right to independence," Bratt wrote in a response to the piece on X..Bratt has been a vocal champion of the federalist side of the ongoing independence debate, but his assertion seems to be one that is widely agreed upon across the political spectrum in Alberta.Even the comments on the article itself seem to side with Bratt's criticism, with a comment underneath the article on the Globe and Mail's website reading, "Speaking of 'feeding the beast', a condescending, (can I say snooty?) piece by an Ontario academic will certainly do the trick. "Albertans are not a people". Not helpful, almost makes me want to change mine to "leave". Almost."This feeling is echoed by Calgary-based financial columnist Martin Pelletier, who wrote, "Pieces like this by Ontario based academic spouting anger towards Alberta is not the way to deal with this issue. In fact, it makes it worse.".The referendum is set to take place in less than 30 days, and a month out from polling day, the polls seem to point to a sizeable federalist victory.