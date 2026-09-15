Federalists blame Smith and Alberta's referendum for shocking byelection loss

EDMONTON — Premier Danielle Smith is facing criticism from Albertans on Tuesday as individuals react to the Alberta NDP's unexpected byelection win, with her approach to handling Alberta's independence movement taking the brunt of the blame. "One thing I know about the hard working folks I had the honour to represent: the overwhelming majority are proud, patriotic Canadians," said former Premier Jason Kenney, who has represented areas in South Calgary in both provincial and federal. .Kenney's comments came shortly after it was announced that Alberta NDP candidate Kyle Campbell had defeated UCP nominee Mike Derry in Monday's byelection. Campbell won the election with 46.6% of the vote, marking a nearly four-percentage-point swing from the Alberta NDP's 2023 provincial total. More substantially, however, was Derry receiving 43% of the byelection vote, a roughly 13-percentage-point decrease from former UCP MLA Rebecca Schulz's 56.3% total when she won the seat in 2023. This result drew reactions across Alberta, with many trying to explain the drastic shift in a riding Alberta NDP leader Naheed Nenshi has called the "second or third" most conservative in Alberta. .Attention quickly shifted to Smith's handling of the Alberta independence debate. An Ipsos poll in June found that 60% of respondents disapproved of how the premier has approached the debate and subsequent referendum. "And the fact they are, and that we have a premier who altered Alberta’s public agenda to accommodate them… …is why she lost Calgary Shaw," wrote policy strategist and federalist supporter Ken Boessenkool in an X post on Tuesday. Some Alberta independence supporters echoed similar comments, but said Smith has isolated the party's grassroots members."What I see here is the result of Smith trying to play on both sides of the unity issue," wrote Alberta independence supporter and Western Standard columnist Cory Morgan in an X post on Tuesday. "She is pissing off her base and many stayed home." .Prominent Alberta independence voice Jeffrey Rath blamed Smith for the byelection result, and said the UCP lost before the byelection was even held because Smith and her "minions" would not let an pro-indepence candidate run in the nomination race. His comment refers to nomination hopeful Stewart Jeanes, who tried to run with the backing of Alberta independence leader Mitch Sylvester, but the UCP rejected him after he failed to secure the required number of signatures on his application. "When Alberta Independence Voters stay home SMITH’s NDP partners get elected," wrote Rath in an X post on Tuesday. "SMITH HAS TO GO."