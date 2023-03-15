The Liberals in Ottawa are fixing a "policy wrinkle" a few days after the Western Standard made it known that AISH recipients were excluded by the federal government for a rent top-up payment.
On Monday, Alberta Minister of Seniors, Community and Social Services Jeremy Nixon said the Liberals have turned their backs on some residents of the province and will not help them pay rent.
"The federal government is leaving out tens of thousands of AISH clients in Alberta for their $500 rent-top-up program by making the maximum income level for single individuals $20,000," Nixon said via Twitter Monday.
After the story hit social media, disabled people from Alberta were outraged.
“There’s a wrinkle in the policy,” said Edmonton MP and Liberal minister Randy Boissonnault, while in Edmonton for a tourism announcement Tuesday.
“What’s happened is ... you have to be making $20,000 and less to have access to the $500 top-up. In the case of AISH recipients here in Alberta, they actually make $20,244. This is a terrible policy wrinkle. I don’t like it. I’m working with (the ministries of) Finance and Housing to figure out a solution to solve it.”
Nixon said currently, AISH clients receive $21,444.
Nixon posted a letter to social media on Monday where the Liberals explain the reason why disabled Albertans will have to pay the rent themselves, somehow without the help of the federal government.
"As you know, the one-time top-up to the Canadian Housing Benefit (CHB) is intended to relieve housing affordability challenge challenges. For those most impacted by inflation and facing housing affordability barriers," Federal Minister of Housing, Diversity and Inclusion Ahmed Hussen said in the letter sent to Nixon.
"Our government understands the importance of income support for lower-income individuals and families, and rest assured this benefit will not reduce other federal income-tested benefits."
Hussen noted the one-time top-up is administered by the Canada Revenue Agency and operates separately from the monthly CHB which is co-funded and delivered by the provinces and territories.
"Moreover, the benefit is intended to be geared toward families and individuals paying more than 30% of their adjusted net income on rent. Individuals and families living in subsidized rental housing may be able to qualify for the benefit provided they meet all eligibility criteria," Hussen said.
Nixon said the decision by Ottawa was disappointing. However, now the feds said they are going to fix the "wrinkle" in the policy.
"After meeting with three federal cabinet ministers — Randy Boissonnault, Carla Qualtrough, and Ahmed Hussen to discuss this issue, I was disappointed to learn the federal government will not commit to including Albertans with disabilities in this program," Nixon said.
"Our government is caring for those with disabilities in the inflation crisis by increasing AISH and by bringing forward $600 in Affordability Relief Payments."
