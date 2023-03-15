Jeremy Nixon

Alberta Minister of Seniors, Community and Social Services Jeremy Nixon.

 Photo Credit: Facebook

The Liberals in Ottawa are fixing a "policy wrinkle" a few days after the Western Standard made it known that AISH recipients were excluded by the federal government for a rent top-up payment.

On Monday, Alberta Minister of Seniors, Community and Social Services Jeremy Nixon said the Liberals have turned their backs on some residents of the province and will not help them pay rent.

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

