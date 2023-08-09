Wabamun1

Trans Mountain construction near Wabamun.

 By Cory Morgan

The federal government is reportedly looking to sell an unspecified stake in the taxpayer-owned Trans Mountain pipeline to indigenous groups through a special purpose vehicle that will allow individual communities to buy into the troubled tubular.

According to a letter obtained by Bloomberg, dated Aug. 2, Minister of Finance Chrystia Freeland’s office said the government would provide access to capital so First Nations groups wouldn’t have to risk any of their own money to obtain an equity interest and governing rights. 

TransMountain (TMX) expansion route

TransMountain (TMX) expansion route

Tags

Shaun Polczer is the Business Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist. 

Recommended for you

(2) comments

Farmboy19
Farmboy19

We should audit the records while the feds controlled...bet money was somehow skimmed???

Report Add Reply
Tommy Digger
Tommy Digger

Not over budget as these are the real costs for Liberal approved pipeline.

Good luck with another coastal pipeline.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.