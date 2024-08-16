Alberta

Feds reject request for rail arbitration, setting up replay of WestJet, BC Ports woes

August 22, 2024 is the date when the Teamsters Union could go on strike or CP Rail and Canadian Pacific Kansas City Railway could lock them out
August 22, 2024 is the date when the Teamsters Union could go on strike or CP Rail and Canadian Pacific Kansas City Railway could lock them outWestern Standard Illustration
Loading content, please wait...
Alberta Premier Danielle Smiths Government
Strike
Cn Rail
Cp Rail
International Brotherhood Of Teamsters
Job Action
Labour Minister Steven MacKinnon

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news