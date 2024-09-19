Alberta

Feds spent $2.7 million on global film festivals

The red carpet at the intersection of Hollywood and Highland during the 81st Academy Awards Ceremony.
The red carpet at the intersection of Hollywood and Highland during the 81st Academy Awards Ceremony.Courtesy BDS2006/Wikimedia Commons
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Mary Simon
Cdnpoli
Canadian Taxpayers Federation
Franco Terrazzano
Canadian Government
Spending
Oscars
Parties
Film Festivals
South by Southwest
Government Plane

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news