A pair of Liberal cabinet ministers were in North Vancouver Friday morning to dole out grants to train more firefighters in response to what they are calling “this year's unprecedented wildfire season” while warning of more fires to come through the rest of the summer.

Energy and Natural Resources Minister, Jonathan Wilkinson, was joined by Minister of Emergency Preparedness, Harjit Sajjan, to announce $400,000 through the first phase of the ’Fighting and Managing Wildfires in a Changing Climate’ fund, which provides up to $28 million over five years to train 1,000 new ‘community-based’ firefighters in all areas of the country.

Shaun Polczer is the Business Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. 

Ian Chappell
Ian Chappell

If the Feds hadn't cut the forestry budget...the one that clears the underbrush...maybe they wouldn't have "climate change" wild fires...or was that the plan?

Boris Hall
Boris Hall

Vaccinate Vaccinate Vaccinate against climate change

It’s “the science”

