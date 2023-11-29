Alberta

Feds tout $8.9 billion ‘clean’ Edmonton plastics plant despite ban on straws and grocery bags

Dow chemical’s Fort Saskatchewan plant.
Dow chemical’s Fort Saskatchewan plant.Courtesy of CBC
Loading content, please wait...
Emissions
Clean Energy Subsidies
Harmful Single Use Plastics
Alberta Petrochemicals
Dow

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news