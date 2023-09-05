Shaun Polczer is the Business Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist.
After multi-billion dollar subsidies to Volkswagen, Stellantis and others to make electric vehicle (EV) batteries in Ontario, a trio of federal cabinet ministers on Tuesday joined Quebec Premier François Legault in Granby — a small town midway between Montreal and Sherbrooke — to dole out more handouts for a proposed copper foil factory in La Belle Province.
This time, Volta Energy Solutions Canada, a subsidiary of South Korean-based Solus Advanced Materials, will be the beneficiary of an unspecified amount of taxpayer dollars from both the Quebec and federal governments.
When completed in 2026, the $750-million factory will initially begin producing 25,000 tonnes of copper foil to be used in EV batteries. Total production is expected to rise to 63,000 tonnes following the completion of a second phase in 2027 and create 260 new jobs.
When complete, it will be the first factory of its kind in Canada to produce the sheets, which are used to manufacture anodes that act as current collectors in lithium-ion batteries.
Who exactly is paying exactly how much was not immediately clear.
A news release from Legault’s office said Quebec would provide $150 million in direct loans. Despite a lengthy press release of his own, Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne did not provide any dollar figures for the federal contribution but it’s expected to at least match or exceed Quebec’s.
"We've made it clear that Canada is a partner of choice when it comes to the future of the automotive sector,” he said.
“Thanks to this project, we're not only reinforcing Quebec's key role in the Canadian electric vehicle value chain and ensuring that we have multiple steps of the EV value chain in Canada, but also creating hundreds of well-paying jobs for the people of Granby."
That said, Champagne has been exceedingly generous in both his praise and financial support for the EV industry.
In August, Blackrock’s Reporter said Champagne has handed out $32 billion in direct EV subsidies to a variety of companies, including Ford in addition to VW and Stellantis.
Transport Canada figures showed in 2021 electric car grants have cost Canadian taxpayers the equivalent of more than $600 for every tonne of greenhouse gas emissions saved.
It’s all part of the Quebec government’s "Strategie québécoise de developpement de la filiere batterie" ("Quebec strategy for the development of the battery sector") to spur the province’s electrification plan.
Even as he threatens Alberta and Saskatchewan with punitive emissions caps and onerous electricity grid rules, Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault chimed in with his seal of approval.
"We're committed to our environment. Supporting technological innovation is one way to ensure that Canadians, communities and businesses will thrive in a net-zero world. This (spending) will strengthen our battery ecosystem, improve access to zero-emission vehicles with which we can cut pollution, create jobs and make life more affordable for families across the country," he said.
Shaun Polczer is the Business Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist.
(2) comments
Between the failing Wind, Solar & EV nonsense the Cdn. Taxpayer is getting fleeced and accumulating debt that will take generations to repay.
The sad reality is NONE of this Enviro nonsense works long term . . . but the $$$$s just keep flowing!
Governments are running rampant on using taxpayers money to subsidize companies in EV sector all while deficit spending is running rampant. This government is despicable in using taxpayers money in subsidizing any business ventures. Now the Koreans will get rich at the loss of my tax money.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.