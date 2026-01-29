Alberta

FILDEBRANDT: Eby should look in the mirror before calling Alberta nationalism 'treason'

"Albertans who support Alberta independence are not Albertans? Alberta nationalists don't want to be a part of Alberta? What is David Eby smoking?"
Premiers David Eby and Danielle Smith
Premiers David Eby and Danielle SmithIllustration by Jarryd Jäger, Western Standard
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Bc
Alberta
Equalization
David Eby
Independence
Canadian Senate
Opinion
Western
Western Independence
Opinion Column

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news