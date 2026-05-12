Alberta Alberta

FILDEBRANDT: Only in Alberta would those who hate Canada drape themselves in the Canadian flag

"The real Canada-haters tear down its monuments. They erase its leaders and its founders. They drag its struggles through the mud. They curse its achievements. They have no respect or appreciation for the inheritance passed to us by those who built Canada from nothing but a vast, untamed, and hostile wilderness. They have no sense of our responsibility to pass on a country stronger than we found it to our posterity."