FILDEBRANDT: The Stampeders & the Stampede should share a new combined stadium

Around the end of the first quarter of Sunday's Calgary-Toronto game it struck me. I think I know how we can get the Calgary Stampeders a new stadium without the need for a massive infusion of taxpayers' cash. And upon reflection, it seems almost obvious: expand the Calgary Stampede Grandstand to make it the home of the Calgary Stampeders when it isn't being used for rodeo. That is, during the other 355 days of the year. McMahon Stadium was built in 1960. She's served us well, but it's a relic. It's the oldest stadium in the CFL and in bad shape. There doesn't appear to be any worry that the stadium will collapse under the weight of the rather light crowds my poor team has been attracting the last few years, but it's time to put her out to pasture. Others have made the case well for the need for a new home for the Stampeders, so I won't make it here. .The biggest issue with replacing McMahon Stadium has been where, when and who (as in, who pays.)The Stampede Grandstand may just be the answer. Located downtown on the grounds, it would fit perfectly into the new east-end sports and entertainment district development plan already underway centered around the Calgary Flames. But most importantly, it's already half-built. .At present, McMahon Stadium seats 38,000, while the Stampede Grandstand seats 17,000. Surely, the Stampede would like to expand that figure to sell more tickets. They'd also probably welcome the Grandstand being used for more than 10 days of the year. It's dead capital just sitting there. While already half-built, significant work would still be required to make the Grandstand dual-purpose-possible. Please indulge me as I don my amateur engineer hat for a few paragraphs...The infield section on the north side would need to be torn out and replaced with another, roughly mirroring structure of the grandstand. But it would have to be much more than a regular seating area like the existing main structure. It would need to be designed to accommodate the rodeo chutes for the stock. .I have no idea how they'd do it, but I'm sure a smart engineer could figure it out. The combined energy of the Calgary Stampede and the Calgary Stampeders would be a perfect blend of cultures and brand (puns intended.) If design allowed for it, we could even be treated to a halftime show of bull riding and saddle broncs. The "World's Fastest Cow" race could even get spiced up. Now imagine Jack Maier leading the team onto the field through the chutes like stampeding mustangs. A fan can dream. If the football-rodeo conversion time is reasonable, it can be done with a minimum of disruption of the CFL's regular season schedule. In the time the grandstand/future stadium is required for the Stampede, accommodation could surely be made for away games or a bye week. Then it's back to the regular season. The Stampeders get a nice new stadium that we could be proud of in an area of the city with a lot more bars, restaurants and parking than exists at McMahon. And the Calgary Stampede gets an expanded stadium with which to sell more tickets, and keep in use more than 10 days of the year. It's a win-win that could be accomplished without — or at least with a minimum — of taxpayers' money. .Despite the prima facie business case, barriers of course exist. Sources familiar with the previous negotiations between the Flames and the City of Calgary tell me that Calgary Sports and Entertainment (CSEC) and the Calgary Stampede don't get along all that well. Perhaps that's true, but a mutually-aligned business interest can go a long way to smoothing over differences. And this is where the City of Calgary and the Government of Alberta can play a constructive role. They also want to see a new home for the Stampeders and contribute to the success of the Stampede. And if this option is the cheapest for the taxpayer, they would be wise to provide incentive for the two Stampede organizations to work together. This being 2024 and both the Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers having been supported by the public purse, it's hard to say no to the Stampeders. As a football fan, I've had to watch with envy as the two NHL teams have been supported by governments while my own team plays in a glorified bivouac. But as a taxpayer, I'm not keen to see my money go toward a private business, especially as basic infrastructure like our water system collapses. But the Calgary Stampede is squarely in the public interest. And if it can be done with a minimum of money from the public, the football fans and the taxpayer in us wins.