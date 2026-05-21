FILDEBRANDT: Why the WS pulled a column from a fake voter slagging a political opponent

On May 18, 2026, the Western Standard published a guest column by "Nolan Raj" titled "Dan McLean should not leave Calgary Council for provincial politics". It had gone through our regular guest column editorial process, and I had not seen it until it appeared in my X/Twitter feed.
I quickly had it removed from our pages, and I feel I owe it to our readers to tell them why.
In short, we believe that "Nolan Raj" is not a real person and was a fake identity created by a rival political campaign to attack McLean.
Several months ago, I was approached by someone involved with a UCP nomination campaign in Calgary-Shaw to replace retired MLA and cabinet minister Rebecca Schulz. This individual tried to convince me to run unflattering articles about McLean to keep him out of the race, which I felt was neither credible nor fair. I declined these admonitions.
Several months later, the Western Standard's opinion editor received a guest column submission from one "Nolan Raj", which was subsequently published on May 18, 2026. The Western Standard publishes approximately 30 pieces of written content per day, so I obviously do not personally edit most of what hits our pages. We have several editors who do that. Our opinion editor was unaware of the previous back-and-forth on this parochial matter.
Perusing Mr. "Raj's" column later that day, it read word-for-word like the earlier conversation I had with the campaign operative. So I did a little digging.
Mr. "Nolan Raj" signed off on his column not with the usual bio including what he does for a living or what he has accomplished, but only as a "voter in Southwest Calgary".
I could find no online evidence that anyone named "Nolan Raj" exists in Calgary. The closest hit I could find is a LinkedIn profile by that name, ostensibly living in Chestermere, but with precisely zero details or posts. It's a dead account.
Soon after the column was taken down, the UCP nomination campaign operative began messaging me asking why it was taken down. I reiterated that the arguments advanced in it were not well-reasoned and questioned the existence of Mr. Raj.
The campaign operative said that he was on the phone with him ["Raj"], to which I told him to pass on that I would like to meet him for coffee the next day. At which point, the campaign operative indirectly admitted to writing it with someone else's name on it.
When I put my suspicion to him bluntly, he switched to denying knowing who Nolan Raj was at all. This went on and on a bit, but my insistence that I would like to meet Mr. Raj led to expletive-laced threats.
I emailed Mr. Raj's account with the following invitation.
"I was intrigued by the guest column that you submitted to the Western Standard. I would like the opportunity to meet you in person. I can make myself available anytime tomorrow during business hours at my office for coffee. If that does not work then please let me know when is good. Please let me know if I can expect you. Thank you kindly"
To my surprise, "Mr. Raj" responded by doubling down on the scam, like George Costanza driving to his non-existent vacation residence in the Hamptons.
"Dear Mr. Fildebrandt; Thank you for your kind offer. However, I was deeply disappointed in your decision to remove my essay from your website. I do not think that I will take you up on your offer. -Nolan Raj".
Well, we had the fish on the hook, so I decided to bait a very juicy worm.
"I am disappointed to hear that. I am willing to republish it, put it right on our front page, and at the top of our newsletter if you’ll just come in for a friendly coffee discussion. - Derek Fildebrandt".
At this point, George finally turned the car around. There was no response.
I have no dog in the fight for the UCP nomination in Calgary-Shaw. I didn't really care until someone from one campaign dishonestly tried to circumvent my decision and created a fake identity to slag off their opponent. Now I care. Because they involved the Western Standard and me against my will.
And I was happy to let sleeping dogs lie until I received a few reasonable inquiries from our readers asking why the guest column had disappeared from our pages.
So I owe you, our readers and subscribers an explanation.
Reason One: The Western Standard regularly publishes opinion columns from people with a variety of views that are contradictory to my own, but we expect them to be well written and well reasoned. I do not believe this column met that standard.
Reason Two: I am reasonably confident that Mr. "Nolan Raj" does not exist, and is a fake identity deliberately created to mislead me, my staff, and our readers. This is unacceptable.
We have, on occasion, allowed people to write under a pseudonym where it is necessary to protect their identity, but we always disclose that to the reader, and know who the writer is ourselves.
This was not one of those cases. It was fraud.
In the off chance that I am wrong, my invitation to "Mr. Raj" for coffee still stands. Upon seeing his identification, I will publicly apologize and eat my words.
The conversations I had with the campaign operative were private, and so I will not disclose who he is. I know that will disappoint some readers, but confidentiality matters to me.
But I am obliged to explain why I made this decision, and that someone tried to pull a fast one on us.