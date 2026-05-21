FILDEBRANDT: Why the WS pulled a column from a fake voter slagging a political opponent

On May 18, 2026, the Western Standard published a guest column by "Nolan Raj" titled "Dan McLean should not leave Calgary Council for provincial politics". It had gone through our regular guest column editorial process, and I had not seen it until it appeared in my X/Twitter feed.

I quickly had it removed from our pages, and I feel I owe it to our readers to tell them why.

In short, we believe that "Nolan Raj" is not a real person and was a fake identity created by a rival political campaign to attack McLean.

Several months ago, I was approached by someone involved with a UCP nomination campaign in Calgary-Shaw to replace retired MLA and cabinet minister Rebecca Schulz. This individual tried to convince me to run unflattering articles about McLean to keep him out of the race, which I felt was neither credible nor fair. I declined these admonitions.