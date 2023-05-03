Edmonton Fire Rescue Services (EFRS) issued a fire ban that prohibits open burning, fireworks, backyard fire pits and cooking stoves and barbecues that use fuels such as wood and briquettes.
The ban will remain in effect until further notice.
“There is a heightened fire risk in natural areas in early spring and caution is absolutely necessary,” said David Lazenby, acting fire chief.
Thursday in Edmonton… pic.twitter.com/1ypcH4R9sB— Arthur Craig Green (@artcgreen) April 29, 2023
“Carelessly discarded smoking materials can have an especially devastating effect during these dry and windy conditions.”
The decision for a fire ban is based in part on the Fire Weather Index, which takes into account weather data such as temperature, humidity, wind speed and precipitation, as well as the progressive green-up of vegetation which has yet to occur.
The City of Edmonton said it will emphasize compliance over enforcement.
However, anyone who does not comply with the terms of the ban may be subject to fines or charges if the activity causes a safety issue. A resultant fine may also include costs for emergency services.
“The safety of Edmontonians is our number one priority, and we ask for your support,” said Lazenby.
“The fire risk in Edmonton is manageable if everyone follows the proper precautions to ensure fire safety and prevention.”
As of April 30, Edmonton has seen 185 brush, grass, or wildland fires of varying sizes this year. Six of the fires posed threats to nearby structures.
Edmonton Fire Rescue Services said it will continue to monitor the Fire Weather Index rating in order to determine the necessary precautions required to keep Edmontonians safe.
A heat warning was also issued for Edmonton.
Temperatures reaching 29 C combined with overnight lows near 14 degrees Celsius are expected.
Temperatures will cool down by the weekend.
Heat warnings are issued when very high-temperature conditions are expected to pose an elevated risk of heat illnesses, such as heat stroke or heat exhaustion.
Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.
