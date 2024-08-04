Firefighter dead after tree falls on him near Jasper

Alberta RCMP said a 24-year-old male firefighter has been pronounced dead while battling a wildfire near Jasper. On Saturday at 2:15 p.m., the RCMP were notified of a serious injury sustained to an Alberta Wildland Fire employee from a falling tree while fighting an active wildfire near Jasper, according to a Saturday press release..The RCMP said the deceased was a Calgary resident and based out of the Rocky Mountain House Fire Base. It confirmed Occupational Health and Safety have been notified of the death and will be investigating. The RCMP expressed its condolences to the family, friends, and co-workers of the deceased. Jasper caught on fire on July 24, with a popular lodge and many other buildings in the town up in flames.READ MORE: UPDATED: Town of Jasper ablaze, fire reaches historic Park Lodge, military on the wayParks Canada Incident Commander Katie Ellsworth and Municipality of Jasper Incident Commander Christine Nadon confirmed parts of the southern wildfire in Jasper National Park had found their way into the town’s limits. “At just before 6 p.m. this evening, portions of the South Fire in Jasper National Park reached the outskirts of the Jasper townsite after being driven by strong winds gusts from the south and southeast,” said Ellsworth and Nadon.