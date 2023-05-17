Firefighters

Firefighters 

A firefighter has been seriously injured in Alberta while battling a wildfire.

"Unfortunately, it was reported a firefighter was injured while working on a wildfire," said Christie Tucker, information unit manager at Alberta Wildfire.

Delby
Delby

I hope all is well with this firefighter and all who work in this dangerous job.

