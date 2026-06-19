Alberta

First Nation Chief says Smith's advisor used 'racist language' when addressing problems on Alberta reservations

Chief Sheldon Sunshine on May 19, 2026
Chief Sheldon Sunshine on May 19, 2026CBC News
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Abpoli
Ableg
Bruce Mcallister
Alberta Independence
Alberta NDP leader Naheed Nenshi
Sturgeon Lake Cree Nation
Chief Sheldon Sunshine
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