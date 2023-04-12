AFN Manitoba Regional Chief

AFN Manitoba Regional Chief Cindy Woodhouse.

 Image courtesy of Chief Woodhouse

AFN Manitoba Regional Chief Cindy Woodhouse is applauding the Federal Justice Minister who said he may attempt to rescind the 1930 Natural Resources Transfer Agreement (NRTA) with the Prairie provinces.

MAID David Lametti

“I applaud Justice Minister Lametti’s acknowledgment there are issues to review on how the NRTA does not align with Treaty or International Human Rights standards and how that impacts First Nations,” Woodhouse said in a statement sent to the Western Standard Wednesday.

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

(3) comments

Raz
Raz

First Nations won't get anything when competing with the commies.

Report Add Reply
AB Sovereignty
AB Sovereignty

Keep that rolling! Each pro-Libtard group in favor moves us closer to a civil war and Alberta's final separation! Woohoo!

Report Add Reply
Mr. Grumpy
Mr. Grumpy

[thumbup][thumbup]

Report Add Reply

