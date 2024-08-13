First pictures drop of the wedding of Oilers' superstar McDavid

Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid married his fiancee Lauren Kyle at the Old Woman Island across from Lake Muskoka in Ontario in a lodge-style venue. And now the first pictures of the event on July 27 have come out. Vogue Australia reported Monday Kyle credits Canadian wedding planner Ashley Pigott and her team as important in allowing the wedding to be how she wanted it. “It was a 10 day production,” said Kyle to Vogue Australia. “Four events in different locations, and building infrastructures on an island with only boat access.” .The production began with a rehearsal dinner on a converted steamship that used to sail in the area. Since Kyle and McDavid wanted guests to complement the steamship’s charm, they asked for them to wear old money clothes. To play into the theme, she said she sourced old trinkets to be put on the tablescape. She participated in the rehearsal dinner with a vintage Ralph Lauren dress from the spring/summer 2007 collection and Tiffany and Co. jewelry.For the welcome dinner, Kyle wore a Danielle Frankel dress. “I knew I wanted a mix of vintage and custom,” she said. She worked with American stylist Olivia Ivey Bannock to choose outfits. In response, her dress from Danielle Frankel was the Yara, which is made with lace and silk and has a butter yellow shade to it. While the events leading up to the wedding ceremony were exciting, McDavid and Kyle continued with the energy by having their wedding at the lakehouse on the weekend. When she walked down the aisle, she wore a custom Vivienne Westwood Couture dress. “I knew I wanted something that felt timeless and elegant, but had a little bit of ‘modern’ and a touch of sex appeal,” she said. .Making the dress entailed plenty of travel from Los Angeles to London, with her tagging along until it was perfect. The ceremony took place right on the water on a floating dock made for them. Australian musician Jack Botts flew in to sing as she walked down the aisle. When the guests headed into the cocktail hour and reception, she changed into an embroidered Oscar de la Renta dress. At the afterparty, she wore a Chloe dress. When she was looking for an afterparty look, she said she “stumbled upon a photo of Kate Moss on the runway, wearing the most beautiful ice blue mini dress with a beaded tassel and embroidery — I knew this was what I needed my ‘something blue’ to be.”.To try to find this dress, Kyle reached out to multiple vintage stores over many months. Moss wore it in 1997 during Chloe’s spring/summer 1998 presentation. She quit searching for it after many failed attempts and requested Annie’s Ibiza make a similar dress. However, she received a message from a vintage store in New York two weeks before her wedding that the Chloe dress had been found.Kyle wore the dress for the first part of her afterparty until changing into the Annie’s Ibiza one, which was meant to preserve the original and enable her to dance the night away. “It was truly meant to be,” she said. .This ordeal comes after the Oilers came up short in Game Seven of the Stanley Cup Final in June, falling 2-1 to the Florida Panthers. READ MORE: DESTINY DENIED: Oilers fall short in Game 7 dream seriesThe Stanley Cup Final was the stuff of dreams. However, McDavid could not overcome 84 years of history by becoming their first team since the Toronto Maple Leafs in 1942 to overcome a 3-0 series deficit and claim the Stanley Cup.McDavid won the Conn Smythe Trophy as the series MVP, but it was not the one he wanted. That will have to wait until next year.