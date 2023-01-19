First childs meds arrives

An initial shipment was approved for hospital use only, as child-resistant caps are not a regulatory requirement when medicine is administered by medical professionals in a hospital.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith vowed help was on the way in the form of children’s liquid acetaminophen and now that medication arrived.

On Wednesday, Alberta’s first shipment of children’s liquid acetaminophen  arrived via airplane and will be distributed to hospitals across the province immediately.

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

