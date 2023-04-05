A new regulation restricting municipalities and police from entering into unilateral agreements with the federal government has been created under Bill 8 the Alberta Firearms Act.
The UCP government said it is providing clarity to municipalities, police services and police commissions about their responsibility when considering accepting federal funding to enforce a federal firearms confiscation program.
The regulation requires that municipalities, police services and police commissions receive written approval from Alberta Minister of Justice and Attorney General Tyler Shandro before entering into funding agreements or accepting funding from the federal government to take part in the federal firearms confiscation program.
This requirement allows Shandro to review funding agreements and grants to ensure they are consistent with the safe delivery of firearms programming in Alberta.
“The Alberta Firearms Act was introduced on March 7. Twenty-one days later, the law took effect when it received royal assent,” Shandro said.
“Now, merely a week later, Alberta’s government has moved to enable the first regulation under the act. This action demonstrates that Alberta stands unequivocally with law-abiding firearms owners, but there is more to do. Stay tuned.”
The Alberta Firearms Act builds upon steps taken in the Municipal Government (Firearms) Amendment Act, 2020, which amended the Municipal Government Act to prevent municipalities from passing firearms bylaws unless authorized by the province.
This regulation does not impact normal police activity, such as having to confiscate a firearm as part of an investigation.
BC and Quebec both have legislation that regulates firearms outside of wildlife and hunting legislation. Saskatchewan recently introduced legislation to regulate firearms. There are 341,988 possession/acquisition licence holders in Alberta.
Albertans own the second-highest number of firearms classified as restricted or prohibited by the federal government. There are 127 approved shooting ranges and more than 650 firearms-related businesses in Alberta.
On average, an additional 30,000 Albertans complete mandatory firearms safety course training annually, as a first step to obtaining their firearms licence. In 2021, that number jumped to 38,000, indicating a significant upward trend in legal gun ownership in the province.
The UCP passed Bill 8 to try and stop the federal Liberal gun grab in Alberta.
(2) comments
A big thumbs up to Danielle Smith, Teri Bryant, & Company for having the morals & capacity to honour citizens rights. As Trudope will never posses the ability to do the same, it will come to the various police forces from coast to coast to do what is right in upholding their sworn oaths, not the wishes of some twisted blackfaced corrupted little POS. The police themselves are extremely frustrated & one of, if not largest groups in support of a MAJOR Judicial overhaul. Until the revolving door is permanently closed with true punishment given to the convicted, our present problem, nourished by a bunch of bobblehead politicians believing in unicorns, will continue.
The only real way to protect law abiding firearm ownership in the west is for the western provinces to become independent from central Canada. Mr. Trudeau must remove all firearms from civilians to execute the WEF addenda... even the brain dead Mr. Trudeau knows or has been instructed the WEF goals cannot be achieved if civilians own firearm.
