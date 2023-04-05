Firearms act passes third reading
Arthur C. Green/Western Standard

A new regulation restricting municipalities and police from entering into unilateral agreements with the federal government has been created under Bill 8 the Alberta Firearms Act.

Guns

Guns 

The UCP government said it is providing clarity to municipalities, police services and police commissions about their responsibility when considering accepting federal funding to enforce a federal firearms confiscation program.

Tags

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

Recommended for you

(2) comments

gtkeough
gtkeough

A big thumbs up to Danielle Smith, Teri Bryant, & Company for having the morals & capacity to honour citizens rights. As Trudope will never posses the ability to do the same, it will come to the various police forces from coast to coast to do what is right in upholding their sworn oaths, not the wishes of some twisted blackfaced corrupted little POS. The police themselves are extremely frustrated & one of, if not largest groups in support of a MAJOR Judicial overhaul. Until the revolving door is permanently closed with true punishment given to the convicted, our present problem, nourished by a bunch of bobblehead politicians believing in unicorns, will continue.

Report Add Reply
guest688
guest688

The only real way to protect law abiding firearm ownership in the west is for the western provinces to become independent from central Canada. Mr. Trudeau must remove all firearms from civilians to execute the WEF addenda... even the brain dead Mr. Trudeau knows or has been instructed the WEF goals cannot be achieved if civilians own firearm.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.