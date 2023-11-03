Ford demands Ontario Liberal MPs vote against carbon tax

Ontario Premier Doug Ford has called on Ontario Liberal MPs to join his government in advocating for carbon tax relief when the topic goes to a vote on Monday. “Your government’s decision to cut the carbon tax on home heating oil is a step in the right direction,” said Ford in a Thursday letter to Ontario Liberal Caucus Chair James Maloney and his colleague. “However, at a time when costs are up everywhere, it’s only fair that every Canadian be provided some relief right now, no matter where they live.”.The Conservatives have introduced a motion to provide carbon tax relief to all heating sources in Canada. While no Liberals have indicated they will vote against it, the NDP have indicated it will vote for the motion on Monday. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on October 26 there will be changes to the carbon tax to help people in rural areas and those who use heating oil to heat their homes. READ MORE: Trudeau drops carbon tax on heating oil, increases rebate for Atlantic Canadians“Today’s announcement is good news for Atlantic Canadians, rural Canadians and people across the country,” said Trudeau.“We are putting more money back into your pocket and making it easier for you to find affordable, long-term solutions to heat your home.”In Ontario, Ford said 97.5% of households do not use oil to heat their homes. He added these families deserve a break. By removing the carbon tax from home heating oil, he said the Canadian government “admitted that this tax is making life too expensive for people.” Now he said it needs to go further, take the right action and remove the carbon tax from natural gas on home heating. Rural Economic Development Minister Gudie Hutchings said the Atlantic Canada Liberal caucus pushed for its removal from home heating oil and to receive similar carve-outs, provinces should elect more Liberal MPs. With almost half of the Liberal caucus being from Ontario, he said it is “time to do the same as your Atlantic colleagues and advocate for the families you are elected to represent.” Ford concluded by urging Maloney and his colleagues to scrap the carbon tax on natural gas for home heating in Ontario and across Canada. “It’s the only fair thing to do,” he said. Alberta Premier Danielle Smith and Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe said on October 27 the Canadian government’s choice to exclude the carbon tax on heating oil does not address the affordability crisis in Alberta and Saskatchewan.READ MORE: Smith, Moe ask for natural gas carbon tax exemptionThis decision benefits Atlantic Canadians the most because home heating oil is their primary heating source.Smith and Moe argued the exemption should extend to natural gas because it is the primary heating source for most residents in their provinces, with less than 1% using heating oil.