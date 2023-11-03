Alberta

Ford demands Ontario Liberal MPs vote against carbon tax

Doug Ford at the 2014 Good Friday procession in East York.
Doug Ford at the 2014 Good Friday procession in East York. Courtesy Bruce Reeve/Wikimedia Commons
Loading content, please wait...
Justin Trudeau
Carbon Tax
Liberals
Doug Ford
Danielle Smith
Canadian Government
Natural Gas
James Maloney
Gudie Hutchings
Home Heating Oil

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news