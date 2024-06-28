Ford removes Ontario PC MPP who met Tommy Robinson from caucus

Ontario Premier Doug Ford has kicked Progressive Conservative MPP Goldie Ghamari (Carleton) out of caucus effective immediately after appearing on a video chat with English Defence League founder Tommy Robinson. The Office of the Premier of Ontario (OPO) said this decision “follows repeated instances of serious lapses in judgment and a failure to collaborate constructively with caucus leadership and as a team member.” “While this decision did not come easily, it has become clear that MPP Ghamari can no longer continue in her role within our caucus,” said the OPO in a Friday statement. .The National Council of Canadian Muslims (NCCM) said it was shocked and furious Ghamari had met with Robinson. “MPP Ghamari yesterday decided to post with herself and well known Islamophobe and criminal Tommy Robinson,” said the NCCM. “MPP Ghamari was also called out last year for spreading Islamophobic garbage, for which she apologized.”.However, the NCCM said no apology “is sufficient at this point for her ill-advised conduct.” It asked Ford to remove her from caucus. Ghamari responded by saying she was OK with being removed from caucus. “When one door closes, another one opens,” she said..NCCM called on Ghamari in November “to immediately retract her dangerous statements and retweets that peddle #Islamophobic tropes.”READ MORE: Islamic group accuses Muslim Ontario PC MPP of Islamophobia“We ask Premier @fordnation if this kind of conduct is acceptable in his caucus,” it said. .She said most Muslim political and religious leaders choose to contextualize, equivocate and justify Hamas’ barbarity. Robinson was arrested for an outstanding immigration warrant outside his event in Calgary on Monday. READ MORE: WATCH: Tommy Robinson arrested, barred from leaving CalgaryHe said he was invited to come to Canada to discuss freedom of speech by Concordia University marketing professor Gad Saad, prominent Canadian psychologist and author Dr. Jordan Peterson, and his wife Tammy. He had spent one week in Montreal and was planning on going to Toronto after events in Calgary and Edmonton. Two plainclothes police officers arrested him at a hotel, stating the outstanding warrant charge while he was surrounded with uniformed officers. He was put in an unmarked police vehicle and taken into custody.