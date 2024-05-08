FORE a good cause, Rogers tees off as new title sponsor of Charity Classic with upfront $1 million donation

The Shaw Charity Classic, the PGA TOUR Champions event held in Calgary since 2013, is now the Rogers Charity Classic, which has scored a hole in one this year’s tournament with a $1 million donation. The tournament first teed off at Canyon Meadows Golf and Country Club in 2013 and has been played in August every year since, with the exception of 2020, due to COVID-19. It has been a major fund raiser, reaching the milestone last year of having raised more than $100 million for Alberta charities since its inception. The fund, now rebranded the Rogers Birdies for Kids presented by AltaLink, supports thousands of youth every year including in the areas of counselling, sports and family support. “This tournament has made a real impact for communities, families and children in Alberta,” said Terrie Tweddle, chief brand and communications officer with Rogers. “We are immensely proud to honour the legacy of the Shaw family with the Rogers Charity Classic and to continue supporting children’s charities across Alberta.” The field consists of players from the PGA TOUR Champions who compete for US$2.4 million in a three-round, 54-hole stroke-play tournament, while showcasing Calgary to the world through its broadcast on the Golf Channel.Up until the end of August 2024, donations pledged through Rogers Birdies for Kids presented by AltaLink to participating charities are matched up to 50% through the program’s matching pool, said Rogers in a press release. “We’re grateful to Rogers for its commitment to building on the tournament’s legacy and positively impacting communities in our province,” said Jim Riddell, tournament chairman, Rogers Charity Classic in the release. “This family-friendly professional golf tournament is one of the most exciting highlights of summer in Calgary and more importantly is the difference it will make for the Alberta charities who support children and their families throughout the province.” This year’s tournament at Canyon Meadows will be played from August 16-18 and is regularly attended by Canadian professional golfer and Masters’ champion, Mike Weir. “Rogers Charity Classic is one of the premiere events on the PGA TOUR Champions calendar and I always look forward to coming to Calgary each year to play in front of a Canadian crowd,” said Weir, also a Team Rogers athlete. “I am thrilled to continue being a part of this tournament alongside Rogers in supporting charities in Alberta.” The full field for this year's tournament has not yet been released.In 2023, Rogers and Shaw merged, announcing at the time a new five-year sponsorship of the tournament. “This partnership builds on Rogers’ commitment to growing the game in Canada and building strong communities in Alberta,” said Tweddle.