Forever Canadian registers as TPA after reported complaints about non-compliant advertising

EDMONTON — Federalist group, Forever Canadian, registered with Elections Alberta as a Third Party Advertiser on Friday, ahead of Alberta's October 19 referendum question on whether Albertans want a binding referendum on Alberta independence. Former Deputy Premier Thomas Lukaszuk's group ran the citizen initiative policy proposal petition that Premier Danielle Smith claims to have used to form the October referendum question, after a UCP-led legislative committee determined that the petition should trigger a vote. Election laws require groups that incur more than $1,000 in advertising expenses, for or against the referendum, to register as a TPA and publicly disclose weekly financial statements listing donations greater than $250..Alberta independence supporters recently voiced displeasure with Forever Canadian, as nationalists expressed concerns that Lukaszuk's group was advertising to Albertans to vote to remain in Canada, despite not having registered with Elections Alberta as a TPA. "It's good to see Thomas Luksazuk's group finally listed as a third-party advertiser on the Elections Alberta site," wrote Cory Morgan, the organizer of Pathway to Independence, one of the leading pro-independence referendum TPAs, in a statement for the Western Standard. "Better late than never."Morgan's group has received over $60,000 in donations as of June 18, and their work largely focuses on distributing lawn signs. They were involved in a publicized dispute with the Town of Taber over an advertisement on a digital billboard. Alberta independence supporters have expressed frustration, believing they and federalists appear to be governed by different rules or subject to stricter enforcement. Screenshots surfaced online on Wednesday showing what appeared to be, though unconfirmed, an email from Elections Alberta confirming that they will review complaints that Forever Canadian exceeded the allotted amount to finance their lawn signs, social media advertising and cross-province tour. "I still hope and expect there will be some retroactive publication of the funding sources for Forever Canada," Morgan wrote. "They have clearly been advertising in preparation for the coming referendum for weeks and spending a great deal of money.""Other TPAs have carefully remained within the constraints of Elections Alberta's rules. We have no way to know yet if Forever Canadian received foreign funding or had contributors offering more than the limits." .Forever Canadian held a campaign launch event at their headquarters in Edmonton and handed out hundreds of lawn signs on May 23, two days after Smith announced the independence referendum question. "So, friends, we have six months of a campaign that we cannot take for granted, because we know even though most of us Albertans are proud Canadians, voter turnout will be key," said Luksazuk to a crowd of supporters at the event. "So, I'm asking every single one of you here, talk to your friends, talk to your family, talk to your neighbours, get them to sign up on forever-canadian.ca and become a member of Forever Canadian, for the reason, only reason, so that we can remind you and assist you with voting on referendum day." Lukaszuk's citizen initiative group reported a $12.8 thousand balance from their petition campaign, after generating over $385.7 thousand in revenue, including $301.8 thousand in donations, and incurring $224.2 thousand in expenses..The Western Standard asked Elections Alberta about the alleged email. It did not comment on whether they were looking into the matter, but said that the group registered as a TPA on Friday, and all advertisers are obligated to play by the same regulations."This is a very important referendum, and Albertans have a big choice to make," Morgan wrote."It is important that all sides on the question are playing on a level field."