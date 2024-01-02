Former Alberta NDP leader condemns party for wanting fuel tax cut

Former Alberta NDP leader Brian Mason said he disagrees with the party’s position on the fuel tax. “Vehicles are heavily subsidized; this pays for a portion of that cost,” tweeted Mason on Monday. “High prices inflate the profits of oil corporations — that’s the issue for the NDP.”.Mason called this “a very opportunistic take.”The Alberta NDP said Albertans will face higher prices at the pumps as 2024 begins, as the provincial government chose to reinstate the fuel tax. “A tax hike is not the way Albertans want to kick off the new year,” said NDP MLA Kathleen Ganley (Calgary-Mountain View). “The UCP spent the legislative session removing limits on the gifts they can receive and increasing salaries for their friends on boards, but all the people of this province get is a tax hike.”.The gas tax was removed before the election during high inflation. While the rate of inflationary growth has lowered, many families are left paying off debts and the costs of essentials such as food and rent remain at record highs in many areas of Alberta. The Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF) sounded the alarm on Friday about Albertans being hit with higher taxes in 2024. READ MORE: Taxpayer watchdog warns Albertans should expect higher taxes in 2024“Drivers should fill up this weekend because the Alberta government is hiking its fuel tax on Monday,” said CTF Alberta Director Kris Sims.“Finance Minister Nate Horner is jacking the provincial fuel tax back up in the new year, even though people are still struggling to make ends meet.”