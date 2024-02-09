Former Alberta NDP leader endorses Kathleen Ganley in leadership race

Former Alberta NDP leader Brian Mason, who ran the party from 2004 to 2014, has endorsed MLA Kathleen Ganley (Calgary-Mountain View) in the leadership race. “I had the pleasure of serving in the government cabinet with Kathleen for four years,” said Mason in a Thursday statement. “I found her to be incredibly intelligent, thoughtful and always focused on what’s best for the team.”Mason called Ganley’s warm, supportive personality “exactly what is needed in politics today, where flash and ego often garner more attention than substance and values.” If people want a leader who is focused on building the Alberta NDP for the future and ensuring vulnerable groups are considered, he said it is her. With her, he said she is a principled, consistent New Democrat. “She’s the right leader for this time,” he said. Ganley said she was honoured to have Mason’s support. “Brian is a mentor, a friend and he cares deeply about this province!” she said. “You too can join our growing team at TeamGanley.ca.”.Ganley announced her candidacy to become the next NDP leader on Monday, with a promise to return her team to government in 2027. READ MORE: UPDATED: Kathleen Ganley announces candidacy for Alberta NDP leader“The UCP (United Conservative Party) have the wrong priorities — they’re hurting families and they’re bad for business,” she said. “What this province needs is less drama.”