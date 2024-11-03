Former Alberta NDP MLA says government endangering children with amended Bill of Rights

The Alberta Bill of Rights Amendment Act (ABRAA) will allow Albertans to refuse medical interventions such as vaccines, and former NDP MLA Shannon Phillips (Lethbridge-West) has said this is dangerous. Phillips said measles, mumps, rubella, whooping cough, diphtheria, polio, and tetanus pose significant risks to children, especially babies under six months old. “Alberta will actively endanger the health of small children as a legitimate tradeoff against the right to imbibe disinformation,” tweeted Phillips..Phillips was commenting on the Alberta government introducing the ABRAA on Monday to add proposed amendments to the Alberta Bill of Rights to what it says will modernize and strengthen human rights protections. .UPDATED: Alberta government introduces bill to amend Alberta Bill of Rights .Since Alberta is a free, democratic society, the government said protection of fundamental rights is necessary and valued by Albertans. The Alberta Bill of Rights was created to enshrine principles such as freedom of speech, freedom of religion, and the right to equality before the law among others into law. “Our province was built on the principles of individual freedom and responsibility,” said Alberta Premier Danielle Smith. The Alberta government said on October 7 Albertans can begin booking appointments for their annual immunizations against respiratory viruses, including COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV)..Alberta launches fall respiratory virus immunization program\n\n.The appointments can be booked through the Alberta Vaccine Booking System, by calling Health Link at 811, or by contacting local pharmacies.COVID-19 and influenza immunization appointments are available for the general public effective October 15, and RSV vaccine appointments are scheduled for openings effective October 21.