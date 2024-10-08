Former Alberta UCP candidate wins Conservative nomination for Edmonton Centre

Former Alberta United Conservative Party candidate Sayid Ahmed (Edmonton-Decore) has confirmed he had won the Conservative nomination for Edmonton Centre. Ahmed thanked his volunteers and supporters for making his win a reality. “My sincere thanks to @jameskcumming for his long standing service and for helping to build our party in Edmonton Centre,” tweeted Ahmed on Tuesday. “I look forward to working together toward ensuring Albertans have a brighter future.”.To his family and friends, he praised them for “holding me up through this process.”“@PierrePoilievre, I am truly excited to be part of the team and I’m looking forward to improving the lives for all Canadians — together we will Axe the Tax, Build the Homes, Fix the Budget and Stop the Crime,” he said. Cumming responded by thanking his supporters for voting for him in the Conservative nomination and his local campaign team, volunteers, and organizers. “Although we fell short, we fought a hard campaign we can be proud of — one that truly reflects the great families and businesses who call this riding home,” said Cumming. “I also congratulate Sayid Ahmed on his nomination win.”.While they do not agree on every issue, he said it is “important for Conservatives to now turn the page and focus on defeating the NDP and Liberals in 2025.” This is because the last eight years of the Canadian government’s rule has been disastrous. Ahmed was involved with the Alberta UCP calling on former NDP candidate Kevin Van Tighem (Livingstone-Macleod) to apologize in 2023 for anti-oil and gas comments he had made..UCP demands apology from NDP candidate for claiming Alberta companies were 'slave owners'.The UCP revealed Van Tighem compared oil and gas companies employing people in Alberta to slave owners.“This is so messed up,” said Ahmed.